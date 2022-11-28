Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
cnycentral.com
"It could cost somebody their life." CNY paramedics are waiting years for new ambulances
In a profession that's all about quick responses, Central New York EMT's have found themselves forced to wait for months or even years for new ambulances. Faced with supply chain delays, first responders have had to maintain older trucks that they would have preferred to retire due to safety concerns.
TSA at Syracuse Airport to hold hiring event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-day hiring event will be held by the Syracuse Handcock International Airport for people who are interested in becoming a TSA officer. On Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 people who are interested can begin the application process at the event, which includes a computer-based testing. From 9 a.m. […]
cnycentral.com
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
Vports and Syracuse Airport create first international advanced air mobility corridor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is partnering with Québec-based world leader in advanced Air Mobility (AAM), VPorts, to build the first international electric AAM corridor that will support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. VPorts, along with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.), […]
Centro providing transport to Lights on the Lake for members of Syracuse Youth Centers
Update 9:20 a.m. Wednesday 11-30-2022 – Some more clarification on this program arrived Wednesday morning from a Lights on the Lake spokesperson: “The way city parks organized this and have advertised in-house was this is for the youth and the families of their youth centers. They will be registering from each of the centers.” SYRACUSE, […]
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
14850.com
Restaurant Row fixture Mahogany Grill will close this winter for a refresh
One of Downtown Ithaca’s longstanding fixtures, Mahogany Grill, will close this winter as its owners work “to create a new concept” in the space. The restaurant’s final day in its current form will be December 24th. “We have decided after 20+ years of serving downtown Ithaca...
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
cnycentral.com
You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree
You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca
There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
Cornell Daily Sun
“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY
Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
Comments / 0