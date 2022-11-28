ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

TSA at Syracuse Airport to hold hiring event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-day hiring event will be held by the Syracuse Handcock International Airport for people who are interested in becoming a TSA officer. On Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 people who are interested can begin the application process at the event, which includes a computer-based testing. From 9 a.m. […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Vports and Syracuse Airport create first international advanced air mobility corridor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is partnering with Québec-based world leader in advanced Air Mobility (AAM), VPorts, to build the first international electric AAM corridor that will support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. VPorts, along with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.), […]
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
WKTV

Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
96.1 The Eagle

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
cnycentral.com

You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
WIBX 950

Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree

You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca

There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
96.9 WOUR

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America

Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
Cornell Daily Sun

“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY

Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
