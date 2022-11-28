Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Program in Southeast Texas helps ex-convicts get a 'second chance at life'
BEAUMONT, Texas — A second chance at life through education is what a specialized school in Beaumont is offering. The program with the Creative Corrections Education Foundation helps ex-convicts get a quality education and build a better life. From electrical to pipe-fitting and welding, students will graduate with the...
Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots. You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.
fox4beaumont.com
List of Beaumont pavement and street repair projects
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is using a street preservation program to help repair roads without having to start from the ground up. KFDM/Fox 3's Mya Caleb reports.
fox4beaumont.com
Sour Lake Elementary students wear pajamas to school as reward for successful fundraiser
SOUR LAKE — Just about every school district has a dress code, but Tuesday, Sour Lake Elementary in the Hardin Jefferson ISD allowed and even encouraged students to wear pajamas to school. It was all part of Pajamas Across America Day on Giving Tuesday, in which the public is...
KFDM-TV
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
fox4beaumont.com
Honoring legendary Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department and the community are preparing to honor legendary Officer Kolin Burmaster as he prepares to retire at the end of next month. He joined the Beaumont Police Department in 1983 and served 16 years as a Patrol Officer. He moved to the Traffic Unit as a Motorcycle Office in 1998.
12newsnow.com
KENNICK'S COMMUNITY: Junior League of Beaumont's 'Main Street Market' is back
There are dozens of vendors ready to get you into the holiday spirit this year at the Junior League of Beaumont's "Main Street Market." JuniorLeagueBeaumont.org/MSM.
Government Technology
Beaumont ISD to Buy Faster, Touch-Free Metal Detectors
(TNS) — Aiming to cut down the amount of time it takes to get thousands of students through metal detectors each morning, Beaumont ISD is making an investment in newer technology. The school board at its November regular meeting voted to purchase touchless, walkthrough metal detectors from Amarillo-based Diamond...
KFDM-TV
Customers looking for answers after Jefferson County storage unit fire
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans who used Purely Storage near Nederland are waiting to see what's salvageable after Saturday's fire. Some just want to take pictures, but they're locked out from accessing their units. Water District 10 Fire Chief Lance Wood says the fire started about 9 p.m. Saturday...
Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
kjas.com
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Donaldson Chevrolet Buick GMC
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Donaldson Chevrolet Buick GMC to learn more about a special way to donate during the holiday season. KFDM's Tan Radford has more.
Police hope new Texas temporary tags will help crack down on crime in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on last week, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
Teenager certified to stand trial as adult following assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont could soon stand trial as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces adult charges.
fox4beaumont.com
Citizens demand road repairs while commissioner responds to complaints
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Residents living on a stretch of Clubb Road in Fannett say they've had enough. They claim Jefferson County has neglected major road damage for nearly three years. Rodney Sowell reached out to KFDM/Fox 4 with his concerns. Sowell says he and his neighbors have been asking...
KFDM-TV
New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur
Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'
GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections. Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.
theseabreezebeacon.com
State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson Becomes First Freshman Member to Pre-File Legislation for the 88th Legislative Session
(Austin, TX) – State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson is the first legislator of her freshman class to pre-file bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The 88th Texas Legislature will convene on January 10th, 2023, at which time Representative-Elect Leo-Wilson will officially be sworn in as the state representative for House District 23 encompassing Galveston and Chambers counties.
Comments / 0