ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
BEAUMONT, TX
Government Technology

Beaumont ISD to Buy Faster, Touch-Free Metal Detectors

(TNS) — Aiming to cut down the amount of time it takes to get thousands of students through metal detectors each morning, Beaumont ISD is making an investment in newer technology. The school board at its November regular meeting voted to purchase touchless, walkthrough metal detectors from Amarillo-based Diamond...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Teenage girl missing in Orange County

The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur

Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson Becomes First Freshman Member to Pre-File Legislation for the 88th Legislative Session

(Austin, TX) – State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson is the first legislator of her freshman class to pre-file bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The 88th Texas Legislature will convene on January 10th, 2023, at which time Representative-Elect Leo-Wilson will officially be sworn in as the state representative for House District 23 encompassing Galveston and Chambers counties.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy