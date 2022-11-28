Kansas basketball’s bench players have failed to provide much of a spark offensively in six of eight games this season. “When you look at it right now,” KU coach Bill Self said Wednesday, “the only production we’ve gotten from our bench at all so far would be Joe (Yesufu, combo guard) in two games. There’s been nothing else. No bigs. ... Bobby (Pettiford, backup point guard) early in the season in a game or two, but most of his scoring was in tight.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO