3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Wichita Eagle
First MU-KU game in CoMo since Big 12 days sells out. But there’s another way to attend
Missouri’s first home men’s basketball game against Kansas since 2012 is officially a sellout, the school announced on Thursday. The game is set for Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. The former Big 12 rivals renewed their Border War series last season with Kansas winning 102-65 in Lawrence.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Self seeking scoring, fill-in point guard from KU basketball bench
Kansas basketball’s bench players have failed to provide much of a spark offensively in six of eight games this season. “When you look at it right now,” KU coach Bill Self said Wednesday, “the only production we’ve gotten from our bench at all so far would be Joe (Yesufu, combo guard) in two games. There’s been nothing else. No bigs. ... Bobby (Pettiford, backup point guard) early in the season in a game or two, but most of his scoring was in tight.
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball opponent breakdown: Why Dajuan Harris could be key vs. Seton Hall
The last time the Kansas men’s basketball team and Seton Hall faced off, the Jayhawks won 83-79 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. This time around, the stakes aren’t quite as high. Kansas will play against Seton Hall on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse as part of the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle. While a tournament win isn’t on the line, the game is important for both teams.
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball super-senior Cam Martin could be nearing return, Bill Self says
Kansas super-senior forward Cam Martin, who has yet to play in a game this season after separating his shoulder at practice on Oct. 25, should be back on the court “within the next week to 10 days,” coach Bill Self said Tuesday on Self’s weekly Hawk Talk radio show.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas football legend, former assistant coach John Hadl dies at age of 82
Former University of Kansas football standout John Hadl, an inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame who played pro football for 16 seasons, most notably with the San Diego Chargers, has died at the age of 82, KU’s athletic department has confirmed. Hadl, an all-state halfback at Lawrence...
Wichita Eagle
‘Wow!’ Broadcaster Dave Armstrong has called his last Kansas basketball game
Legendary play-by-play announcer Harry Caray bellowed “Holy Cow” during special moments — especially exciting ones — in St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs baseball games he worked during his broadcasting career. Hall of Famer Dick Enberg had his “Oh my,” and Bill Raftery,...
Wichita Eagle
KU hoops faced travel delay returning from Bahamas. Here’s how it affected the schedule
The Kansas men’s basketball team experienced a significant travel delay in returning from the Bahamas, the site of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament held Wednesday through Friday night in Paradise Island. The delay, which pushed back KU’s arrival in Lawrence from about 8 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday,...
Wichita Eagle
Man sues Overland Park nursing home after his wife falls out of bed and dies
A man is suing an Overland Park nursing home and doctor after his wife died days falling out of her bed. Betty Miller was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Overland Park when the fall occurred, according to court documents filed in Johnson County District Court in November. Betty...
