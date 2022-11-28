ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Bill Self seeking scoring, fill-in point guard from KU basketball bench

Kansas basketball’s bench players have failed to provide much of a spark offensively in six of eight games this season. “When you look at it right now,” KU coach Bill Self said Wednesday, “the only production we’ve gotten from our bench at all so far would be Joe (Yesufu, combo guard) in two games. There’s been nothing else. No bigs. ... Bobby (Pettiford, backup point guard) early in the season in a game or two, but most of his scoring was in tight.
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

KU basketball opponent breakdown: Why Dajuan Harris could be key vs. Seton Hall

The last time the Kansas men’s basketball team and Seton Hall faced off, the Jayhawks won 83-79 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. This time around, the stakes aren’t quite as high. Kansas will play against Seton Hall on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse as part of the 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle. While a tournament win isn’t on the line, the game is important for both teams.
LAWRENCE, KS

