Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff

LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. The coaches:. >>Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez named to all Big Ten first-team

Nebraska had two of the best volleyball players in the Big Ten Conference this season as chosen by a vote of league coaches. The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams on Wednesday morning. Making the 18-player all-Big Ten first-team for Nebraska were senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn't see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska's staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits

OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students' front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
OMAHA, NE

