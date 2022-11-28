Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff
LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. The coaches:. >>Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez named to all Big Ten first-team
Nebraska had two of the best volleyball players in the Big Ten Conference this season as chosen by a vote of league coaches. The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams on Wednesday morning. Making the 18-player all-Big Ten first-team for Nebraska were senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez.
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Matt Rhule wasn't the only thing introduced Monday — so was Trev Alberts' Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nobody can recall a press conference 60 years ago. Most likely it was Bob Devaney stepping off the plane, meeting a couple of writers and then heading off the Legion Club. Those who were there say that when Tom Osborne was hired in 1973, you simply went...
Kearney Hub
Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms
LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
Kearney Hub
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Kearney Hub
OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits
OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
