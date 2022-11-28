In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO