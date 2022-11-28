Read full article on original website
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different
I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves
In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
Small Business Week: Superior Waffles
On Tower Avenue in Superior, one restaurant is using a breakfast staple to bring joy to customers. Superior Waffles is owned by husband and wife Duo Cal and Natalie Harris. They say their business has really taken off. “Business has been booming. The weekends are bananas”, says Natalie. Superior...
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds. While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second....
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow shifting west
The track for today’s snow has shifted to the west, raising expected totals for areas that have been on the fringe of accumulation potential. A Winter Storm Warning now fills out northwest Wisconsin, including Douglas County, from 6 am until midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pine County in east central Minnesota and for Lake and Cook County where a widespread 2-5” is possible. The rest of the North Shore and the Twin Ports are currently in the 1-3” range.
Donations Coming In For Family of Brother and Sister Killed In Crash
(Carlton County, MN) — A GoFundMe account’s been created to help with funeral expenses for a brother and sister killed over the weekend in a rural area in Northeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth, and his passenger and sister 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum, Wisconsin died after the car crashed on an icy road near Holyoke. The State Patrol report says neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Two teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Kaden Tuura and his passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura from Holyoke, Minnesota were traveling on Highway 23 about 35 miles southwest of Duluth when they hit a patch of ice on a curve in the road, lost control of the car, and crashed into the ditch.
Duluth man stabbed, DPD searching for suspect
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. According to DPD, it happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near East McCuen Street and 96th Avenue West, just west of the Oliver Bridge. DPD said the victim was taken to the...
MNA nurses voting on a second potential strike
15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are voting Wednesday, whether to authorize a second strike. The vote comes after members from the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) walked off the job for three days back in Septmember. MNA says at this point, there has been little to no movement at the bargaining table since that first strike.
UPDATE: Arrest Made After Tuesday Stabbing In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police received a report of a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Tuesday. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West for a report of a male who was stabbed. A spokesperson for the police department said the...
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, after he pleaded guilty in October. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together...
One basket separates Cloquet girl’s basketball from Esko in season opening win
The Cloquet girl’s basketball team would sneak past Esko 55-52 in both teams’ season openers in Cloquet on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks’ Alexa Snesrud finished the night with a game-leading 20 points, while Hannah Swanson led Esko with 17 points. Cloquet (1-0) returns home Thursday to host Hermantown...
