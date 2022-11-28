ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WacoTrib.com

Jim Hawkins leaves legacy in Waco business, philanthropy

James Ray Hawkins, longtime Waco businessman and philanthropist who with wife Nell hosted countless community and social events at their Hawkesdene mansion near Lake Waco, has died following a lengthy illness. Hawkins was 86 years old when he died Nov. 22, according to information the family provided. A memorial service...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Unbeaten opponents await China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott in playoffs

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, right? How about this: To stay perfect, you’ve got to beat the perfect. Perhaps it shouldn’t really be a surprise when you reach Week 15 of the season, but all four of the remaining Central Texas football teams still playing will face undefeated opponents this week.
CHINA SPRING, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Waco, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco ISD opens gates to TAPPS football state title games

Since 2017, Waco has served as the mecca of private school sports in Texas, and that will continue this weekend, as the TAPPS state championship football games return to town. Waco ISD Stadium will host seven games from Thursday to Saturday, crowning TAPPS state champs in both the six-man and 11-man divisions.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody

One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Wonderland opens holiday weekend

It’s not quite the 12 days of Christmas compacted into a weekend, but it might feel that way with local calendars packed with holiday tree lightings, community celebrations, holiday concerts and plays, and nights twinkling with festive lights. This weekend’s Waco Wonderland activities in downtown Waco kick off the...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Christmas kicks off early in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and you're wondering what Christmas events you get involved in... Texas A & M University-Central Texas has a few things going on. Today, the university will be having a free music program with Christmas Carolers and a band in their Heritage Hall from 12:30 p.m. for a few hours.
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX

