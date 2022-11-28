Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Jim Hawkins leaves legacy in Waco business, philanthropy
James Ray Hawkins, longtime Waco businessman and philanthropist who with wife Nell hosted countless community and social events at their Hawkesdene mansion near Lake Waco, has died following a lengthy illness. Hawkins was 86 years old when he died Nov. 22, according to information the family provided. A memorial service...
WacoTrib.com
Unbeaten opponents await China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott in playoffs
To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, right? How about this: To stay perfect, you’ve got to beat the perfect. Perhaps it shouldn’t really be a surprise when you reach Week 15 of the season, but all four of the remaining Central Texas football teams still playing will face undefeated opponents this week.
Is Blake Shapen Baylor's Long-Term Answer at Quarterback?
With Kyron Drones hitting the transfer portal, Baylor is down to Blake Shapen and Blake Shapen only.
Waco, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WacoTrib.com
Waco ISD opens gates to TAPPS football state title games
Since 2017, Waco has served as the mecca of private school sports in Texas, and that will continue this weekend, as the TAPPS state championship football games return to town. Waco ISD Stadium will host seven games from Thursday to Saturday, crowning TAPPS state champs in both the six-man and 11-man divisions.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Two Central Texas high school players named Mr. Texas Football semifinalists
WACO, Texas — Cash McCollum from China Spring and Re'Shaun Sanford from Harker Heights have been named semifinalists for the Mr. Texas Football award. Both players still have their teams alive in the UIL playoffs. McCollum took over at quarterback this year for the Cougars for Major Bowden who...
WacoTrib.com
No. 3 La Vega girls emerge victorious from tussle with No. 1 Fairfield, 54-51
It was an intense final minute of play as the girls’ basketball teams from La Vega and Fairfield kept each other on edge, but it was Class 4A’s third-ranked Lady Pirates who prevailed, 54-51, over the 3A top-ranked and defending state champion Lady Eagles on Tuesday night. While...
KWTX
Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody
One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
fox44news.com
Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Wonderland opens holiday weekend
It’s not quite the 12 days of Christmas compacted into a weekend, but it might feel that way with local calendars packed with holiday tree lightings, community celebrations, holiday concerts and plays, and nights twinkling with festive lights. This weekend’s Waco Wonderland activities in downtown Waco kick off the...
Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Check to see if it's stopping in your neighborhood
WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!. The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy. From now until Dec. 23, the truck will be...
News Channel 25
Christmas kicks off early in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — If you live in Killeen and you're wondering what Christmas events you get involved in... Texas A & M University-Central Texas has a few things going on. Today, the university will be having a free music program with Christmas Carolers and a band in their Heritage Hall from 12:30 p.m. for a few hours.
Midway High School given 'all clear' after 'hoax' reported, officials say
HEWITT, Texas — Midway High School is returning back to its normal schedule after it was briefly placed under a "hold" because of a false report or "hoax" Wednesday, according to a letter the school sent to parents. In the letter, school officials said the school was placed on...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
KWTX
‘It made me feel happy’: Central Texas girl sold handmade jewelry to buy stuffed animals for kids in the hospital
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young girl from Central Texas will be spreading holiday cheer later this week, delivering nearly 50 stuffed animals to kids in the hospital after she spent months making handmade jewelry and selling it in order to raise the money to buy the gifts. Peyton Bennett,...
