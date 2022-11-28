Guns, threats on the rise in Nashville's public schools

Good morning! This is breaking news reporter Craig Shoup. Welcome to your Daily Briefing.

I recently tackled a troubling issue in Nashville. Metro Nashville Public Schools is experiencing a rise in guns discovered at local schools. Also on the rise: social media threats against schools.

I talked to mothers that shared their fears of sending their children to school as threats of violence continue.

Prior to the 2022-23 school, year Metro Police announced plans to increase police presence at Nashville's public schools. This subscriber-only story includes comments from a local teacher's union rep and a national SRO spokesperson.

What can school officials and local leaders do to curb the number of guns at Nashville public schools? I'd love to hear any suggestions. Email me at cshoup@gannett.com. In the meantime, please check out this important story.

📰 And if you aren't already a subscriber, consider signing up for unlimited access to local coverage and all The Tennessean has to offer.

📱 And download our app! You can personalize it to the news and stories you want to read, including breaking news, sports, entertainment and more.