ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Guns, threats on the rise in Nashville's public schools

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WDUK_0jPR77Uc00

Good morning! This is breaking news reporter Craig Shoup. Welcome to your Daily Briefing.

I recently tackled a troubling issue in Nashville. Metro Nashville Public Schools is experiencing a rise in guns discovered at local schools. Also on the rise: social media threats against schools.

I talked to mothers that shared their fears of sending their children to school as threats of violence continue.

Prior to the 2022-23 school, year Metro Police announced plans to increase police presence at Nashville's public schools. This subscriber-only story includes comments from a local teacher's union rep and a national SRO spokesperson.

What can school officials and local leaders do to curb the number of guns at Nashville public schools? I'd love to hear any suggestions. Email me at cshoup@gannett.com. In the meantime, please check out this important story.

📰 And if you aren't already a subscriber, consider signing up for unlimited access to local coverage and all The Tennessean has to offer.

📱 And download our app! You can personalize it to the news and stories you want to read, including breaking news, sports, entertainment and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robertson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Felony Lane Gang member sentenced

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Spence Manor Motor Hotel named to Nashville Nine …. The former hotel, converted into condos in the 1990s, was named one of the nine properties at risk of demolition or redevelopment per Historic Nashville, Inc.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy