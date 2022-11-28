ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO investigating body found on I-95

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. Police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was transported to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train. Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescued arrived to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Vehicle crashes into side of building, hits van in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th just north of Flagler, Thursday morning. The incident is now a police matter involving Miami-Dade Police as well as City of Miami Police. 7News cameras captured...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Local wet suit business catches fire in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews found themselves locked in a fierce firefight when flames tore through a South Florida business. On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2930 SW 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park due to reports of a commercial structure fire. The building was said to...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

