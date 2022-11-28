Read full article on original website
Preschool teacher passes away in hospital following I-95 shooting, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
Police searching for 14-year-old missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade for almost a month
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing for nearly a month. Damaris Hernandez, 14, was last seen Nov. 4, along Southwest 136th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and...
1 of 2 victims of I-95 shooting passes away, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a sad update about a woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
Bullet goes through driver’s car after shots fired in Northwest Miami-Dade; driver OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was driving and minding his businesses said a case of road rage left him with a flat tire. Police told 7News that at least one bullet hit his car, but the driver is going to be OK. The incident happened at Northwest...
BSO investigating body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road. Police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a...
Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was transported to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train. Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescued arrived to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the...
Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
Vehicle crashes into side of building, hits van in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after a crash ended in Miami. The two-car crash happened at Northwest 27th just north of Flagler, Thursday morning. The incident is now a police matter involving Miami-Dade Police as well as City of Miami Police. 7News cameras captured...
Small business owners speak out after building fire in Pembroke Park leaves structures, equipment damaged
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews found themselves in a fierce fight against flames after a blaze engulfed a building in Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2930 SW 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park due to reports of a commercial structure fire. “We had about 100...
Police release video of suspect stealing merchandise at Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a thief who stole merchandise from a Burlington store. Newly released footage showed the suspect on Friday entering the store, located at 3895 W. 20th Ave. When the suspect made his way inside, he...
Police release sketch of gunman connected to I-95 shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting on Interstate 95 over the weekend. Deputies have released a sketch of the gunman involved in a shooting that took place on the southbound lanes of I-95, Sunday night. Detectives believe the gunman...
Local wet suit business catches fire in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews found themselves locked in a fierce firefight when flames tore through a South Florida business. On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2930 SW 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park due to reports of a commercial structure fire. The building was said to...
Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
Surveillance video captures thief stealing reindeer decoration; police warn of porch pirates striking during holidays
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a couple of neighborhood Grinches. The thieves struck in the dark in hopes of stealing the holiday spirit, as a family in Southwest Miami-Dade had one of their big reindeer decorations stolen. It might be Giving Tuesday, but for this Southwest Miami-Dade...
Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
Double shooting at what neighbors call ‘problem house’ in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are shaken up after a barrage of bullets rang out in the middle of the night. Hollywood Police was dispatched to the area of the 6600 block of McKinley Street last week due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found dozens of rounds...
