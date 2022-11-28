AMBER Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old Jacksonville girl

11 p.m. update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the child is safe and the Amber Alert is canceled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for a Jacksonville girl.

Police said 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca was last seen in the 5400 block of Los Santos Way in Duval County.

Kaitlynn may be in the company of Heaven Ulshafer, 26 according to FLDE.

Anyone with information on Kaitlynn is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

