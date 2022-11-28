ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

No. 2 Stanford routs Hawaii 68-39

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0hUR_0jPR6o8H00

HONOLULU (AP) — Ashten Pretchel scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the first half to help No. 2 Stanford easily defeat Hawaii 68-39 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Sunday.

The Cardinal (7-1) erased an early deficit and held the Rainbow Wahine (1-6) to a season-low scoring output.

Pretchel came off the bench and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including hitting a career-best five 3-pointers. She also grabbed 11 rebounds.

“It always feels good to come out and win tournaments and games and it was a good win for our team,” Pretchel said. “It was exciting to come out and win this tournament.”

Stanford shot 7 of 22 from beyond the arc but was just 24-of-60 shooting (40%) from the field. It entered the game averaging 52% from the field.

“I thought we played very well defensively,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “I want to give credit to Hawaii. They played with a lot of energy, they had a nice crowd, they really moved the ball really well, I was impressed with how hard they played, so give them the credit for us not shooting well.”

Cameron Brink scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, recorded five blocks and three steals. Haley Jones added 11 points and Talana Lepolo logged eight assists in the win.

“I thought Ashten had a great game,” VanDerveer said. “I thought Cam did really well, Talana was fantastic, I thought she really ran our team the whole tournament — I think she’s really special. Today, I mean, Ashten had a double-double, we have different people stepping up and it was great and she did, she stepped up really well.”

Lily Wahinekapu led Hawaii with 12 points.

Stanford led 40-17 at halftime.

The Cardinal improved to 11-0 all-time against the Rainbow Wahine, including an 8-0 mark in Honolulu.

Hawaii went 1-2 over the weekend and averaged only 44.5 points per game in its two losses against Stanford and FGCU.

“This was a hard weekend. The teams that we played are really good and I think that over the course of the weekend we became a really good team. I know that the stats sometimes don’t show it, I know the scores don’t show it, I know our overall record is not great (but) we’ve become a better team this weekend,” Rainbow Wahine coach Laura Beeman said.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal, who were picked by both league coaches and media as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12, were able to go deep into their rotation over their three games in three days in the 50th state, which they won by an average of 30 points.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Wahine have a pair of non-conference games remaining before they open Big West Conference play on Dec. 21. They were voted by league coaches to repeat as conference champions and added Cal State Fullerton-transfer Wahinekapu, who picked up Big West Freshman of the Year honors last season.

FOOT TO THE FACE

A few minutes after Pretchel drained her fourth 3-pointer of the first half, she was inadvertently kicked in the face by Jones after the latter drew a foul and went to the floor. Jones slid between Pretchel’s legs before her right foot just barely grazed Pretchel’s face.

“I was shocked because I saw her coming and then I saw her foot coming and then it just kept coming,” Pretchel laughed. “That was kind of wild, but it was funny. It was all good and yeah, I want to see the film on that.”

Stanford: Next hosts a pair of teams from the West Coast Conference in Santa Clara Wednesday and Gonzaga Sunday.

Hawaii: Will not play again until Dec. 11, when it hosts UNLV in its final home non-conference game.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
the university of hawai'i system

Wāhine score big in conference volleyball season honors

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s Rainbow Wāhine volleyball team earned four of the top 2022 season honors for the Big West Conference. Amber Igiede was named Big West Player of the Week; Kate Lang received Setter of the Year honors; Caylen Alexander was tabbed Freshman of the Year; Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year for the third straight season; and Riley Wagoner earned all-Big West first team honors along with Igiede and Lang.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH’s Alexander, Igiede, Lang, Ah Mow earn top Big West Volleyball Honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West announced their All-Conference teams and post season awards for their 2022 women’s Volleyball season, with the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball team coming home with four of the major honors. UH middle blocker Amber Igiede was named Player of the Year while Kate Lang was...
HONOLULU, HI
thewildcattribune.com

Junior Mylia Perez commits to Stanford for softball

Dougherty Valley junior Mylia Perez committed to Stanford University early this November to play softball beginning fall of 2024. Her talent and grit, combined with her academic strengths, allowed Mylia Perez to receive offers from various Ivy League schools. The youngest of three children, Mylia Perez has always been very...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct

Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
STANFORD, CA
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy