The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game

Rim protection leading to an open three, Al Horford's besting Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown delivering the dagger headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jaylen Brown Cleared for Takeoff

Two seconds into this clip, the Wizards have two defenders above their three-point line, two at halfcourt, and Bradley Beal is even with Jaylen Brown. Derrick White's the only player on Boston beyond the logo.

But Beal jogs, Kristaps Porzingis heads over to pick up Al Horford, initially, Jordan Goodwin's waiting to pick up Marcus Smart, and with Corey Kispert guarding White, Brown has a runway to the rim.

Luke Kornet Protects the Rim, Leading to an Open Three for Malcolm Brogdon

Beal attacks off the catch and gets into the paint, drawing the eyes of every Celtics player on the court. Kispert capitalizes on that, cutting in front of Malcolm Brogdon's face, only to be thwarted by the Green Kornet.

Boston then pushes the pace, Kispert's failed swipe puts him behind the play, and with Beal sagging off Sam Hauser, Kispert matches up with him. That leaves Brogdon open, prompting Brown to dribble at Goodwin and pitch the ball back to the Celtics' sixth man for a clean look at a three.

Al Horford Bests Kristaps Porzingis

The Celtics know that throughout their initial screening actions, Kristaps Porzingis will camp out at the nail, the spot in the middle of the free-throw line.

So, when Smart comes off the screen from Al Horford, he delivers a behind-the-back dish, sending the ball up top for an open three. But Horford doesn't take the shot, commonly referred to as a record scratch, because it halts the offense and usually doesn't lead to anything productive.

But with Porzingis flat-footed after a pair of shot fakes by Horford, he beats Porzingis off the dribble for an underhanded layup off the glass.

Marcus Smart's No-Look Dish to Jaylen Brown

In Boston's 130-121 win on Sunday, a consistent source of offense came from Smart finding Brown off of cuts for points at the cup.

The play above is a prime example. Deni Avdija is elevated and has a narrow base, inviting Smart to attack him off the dribble. Beal comes to help, but Smart shoots the gap, Kispert's ball watching, and Brown breaks backdoor, gathers the no-look feed and finishes on the other side of the rim.

Jaylen Brown Delivers the Dagger

Brown rejects the screen from Grant Williams, builds momentum charging downhill, and all Goodwin's two-handed swipe accomplishes is sending Brown to the free-throw line, where he turns this into a three-point play, securing the win for the Celtics.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Wizards: Boston's Ball Movement Fuels Third-Straight Victory

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings Game

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings

Jaylen Brown Praises Celtics Defense After Huge Performance vs. Kings

1:1 with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Derek Ochiai, on Robert Williams' Knee Procedures, Recovery, and Long-Term Outlook

Celtics Fans will Absolutely Love What Jayson Tatum Said About Playing in Boston