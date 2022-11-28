Clemson went into the game thinking they were going to wipe the floor with South Carolina. But South Carolina stood toe to toe with Clemson and came to play the best football they have played all season. In the end it was South Carolina that wanted the win more then Clemson did.
Im not a Clemson fan and so what if they lost the game ❗️❗️❗️❗️ dang SC beat them and other times will also . And also why isn’t the local news having alot to say about Sc win ❓ if Clemson had won the game it would still be on the news . Just shows how weak people are about a game blah blah blah .
You win as a team and you lose as a team, it’s called sportsmanship and comradely
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
