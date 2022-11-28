ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 11

Patty S. Reel
2d ago

Clemson went into the game thinking they were going to wipe the floor with South Carolina. But South Carolina stood toe to toe with Clemson and came to play the best football they have played all season. In the end it was South Carolina that wanted the win more then Clemson did.

Reply(2)
14
Michael Nichols
2d ago

Im not a Clemson fan and so what if they lost the game ❗️❗️❗️❗️ dang SC beat them and other times will also . And also why isn’t the local news having alot to say about Sc win ❓ if Clemson had won the game it would still be on the news . Just shows how weak people are about a game blah blah blah .

Reply
4
Frank Johnson
2d ago

You win as a team and you lose as a team, it’s called sportsmanship and comradely

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

DJ Uiagalelei will start ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina, but there’s a catch

Heading into the ACC Championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the eighth-ranked Clemson Tigers will stick with DJ Uiagalelei as their starting quarterback. But this doesn’t mean that he will be the only one to take the field for them. DJ Uiagalelei will be entering the ACC Championship game coming off arguably the worst […] The post DJ Uiagalelei will start ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
clemson.edu

South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest

Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

BJU to launch free tuition program for some South Carolina residents

Bob Jones University students may qualify for free tuition next fall. The college announced Nov. 29 it will launch SC Pell Promise, a free tuition program for some South Carolina residents, in the fall 2023 semester. This program will support BJU students who receive a Pell Grant and the Life...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road

Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
PIEDMONT, SC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy