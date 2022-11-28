Heading into the ACC Championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the eighth-ranked Clemson Tigers will stick with DJ Uiagalelei as their starting quarterback. But this doesn’t mean that he will be the only one to take the field for them. DJ Uiagalelei will be entering the ACC Championship game coming off arguably the worst […] The post DJ Uiagalelei will start ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO