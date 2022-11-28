ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kjzz.com

3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
TOOELE, UT

