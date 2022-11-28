Read full article on original website
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
Crews begin demolition of old Utah State Prison, make way for 'The Point'
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Demolition has begun at the old Utah State Prison in Draper as crews clear the land for a new community which will be called "The Point." The prison guard tower was toppled on Tuesday to signal the first step in transforming the 600-acre site. “We...
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
How making small donations at the store checkout helps Utah charities
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the most giving time of year and many charities ask for donations at the store checkout hoping you'll donate to them when you pay for your purchase. Some stores will ask you want to round up your purchase amount to give a few...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter storm will bring hazardous travel to Utah Thursday into Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong cold front will approach Utah on Thursday and affect travel conditions into Friday morning. Strong southerly winds will ramp up Thursday afternoon over western Utah, and a Wind Advisory is in effect through Thursday night for gusts to 55 mph. That front...
3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
Suspect in custody after cameras located in University of Utah bathrooms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating after cameras were located in bathrooms in the Student Life Center at the University of Utah. One person has been taken into custody in relation to the incident. Officials said someone found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor...
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
Winter storm could add another 24 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods
SNOWBIRD, Utah (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday's storm. While that is concerning for driving conditions, it's great news for the amount of water the storm could potentially drop. The Cottonwoods stood out to make out very well from...
GALLERY: San Juan Puerto Rico Temple welcomes public in open house
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open to the public in December for an open house. The temple’s open house will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, except on Sundays. Admission is free.
Another business reopens, one remains closed over a month after Sugar House apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another business has finally reopened 33 days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House. “We thought we’d be closed a few days,” said Shere Brunjes, owner of Sport Clips. “We did not expect it to be more than a month.”
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
Woman dies after crews pull her from burning house in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A community in Tooele is mourning the death of a woman who was pulled from inside a house that caught on fire. The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 525 West 500 South. Det. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police...
Man accused of hiding cameras at U of U allegedly stole co-worker's ID to get gym access
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man accused of hiding multiple cameras in bathrooms at the University of Utah's Student Life Center could be facing five charges of voyeurism in connection to the case, according to a statement of probable cause. He's also facing a potential felony identity fraud...
