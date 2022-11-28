ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family wants justice for CLE woman found murdered in PA

By Brad Hamilton
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Adrianna Kiri Taylor was a light in the lives she came across.

A 23-year-old Cleveland woman, with loved ones that adored her including her cousin, Eshli Taylor.

“She was always good to be around, had a good attitude, and was really funny. Just made the best of everything,” shared Eshli.

Taylor was first reported missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13, her family last hearing from her on Oct. 8.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1UmH_0jPR6RmS00
    Photo courtesy Taylor family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475Oo9_0jPR6RmS00
    Adrianna Kiri Taylor (Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department)

The 23-year-old was believed to be living with her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and as each day passed, worry for her well-being grew exponentially.

Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service

“Over the last few weeks, that is what I was going through. Like, where is she? What are they doing to her? I was praying that we found her alive, I was praying that,” shared Adrianna’s aunt, Terri Taylor.

Sunday night, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed what Taylor’s family feared most.

On thanksgiving, the 23-year old’s body was found in the backyard of a home in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, with a gunshot wound to her head.

“She was just like a best friend and my cousin and I’m just …. I’m just hurt because I never thought this could have happened. She doesn’t deserve that,” said Eshli.

Cleveland police have confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Taylor’s loved ones want justice.

“If anyone knows anything, report it to the police. Just report it because if it was your child, your cousin, your niece, you would want somebody to do the same,” explained Terri.

Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact police at 216-621-1234 or provide an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).

Comments / 8

Cynthia Fulford
3d ago

young ladies before you just think you love these thugs check their backgrounds

Reply(1)
9
moe3
3d ago

tragedy is so commonplace anymore. my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends

Reply
5
Gloria Holloway
3d ago

May She Rest In Peace.Revenge Is MIne Says The Lord.God Will Take Care Of It.

Reply(1)
5
 

