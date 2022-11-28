ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing

The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Fort Dodge Police said they received a call about a baby born in a home last week, then got a tip that the baby had died. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Warmer...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization helps former criminals get smart phones

Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha. Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found shell casings in the area of 37th and Pratt Street. Officers then discovered damage from gunfire to a house. They found a person dead inside.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need some Christmas present ideas? Join Dave Webber today and learn about the products Ellsworth Crossing has available for all of your holiday gifts! Learn more in today’s interview.
OMAHA, NE
journaldemocrat.com

US-34/75 traffic pattern shifts for next phase of construction

The traffic pattern on the US-34/75 construction project has shifted to head-to-head operations on the newly constructed northbound lanes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Additional road closures on the west side of US34/75 include West Side Drive, West Wiles Road, West Church Road and Waverly Road. Hawkins Construction...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit gets smartphones to inmates nearing release

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofit Reconnect Inc. is helping adults who are transitioning out of prison. One big way to do that: Give them a prepaid smartphone. These prepaid smartphones allow them to look for jobs and other resources to connect back to the community. “Looking for employment in our...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New Douglas County Sheriff to focus on youth offender oversight


DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha

Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Texas teen faces charges staying in Nebraska until 2023


ASHLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business

When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
OMAHA, NE

