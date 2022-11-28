Read full article on original website
WOWT
Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing
WOWT
Omaha organization helps former criminals get smart phones
WOWT
Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha. Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found shell casings in the area of 37th and Pratt Street. Officers then discovered damage from gunfire to a house. They found a person dead inside.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need some Christmas present ideas? Join Dave Webber today and learn about the products Ellsworth Crossing has available for all of your holiday gifts! Learn more in today’s interview.
journaldemocrat.com
US-34/75 traffic pattern shifts for next phase of construction
The traffic pattern on the US-34/75 construction project has shifted to head-to-head operations on the newly constructed northbound lanes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Additional road closures on the west side of US34/75 include West Side Drive, West Wiles Road, West Church Road and Waverly Road. Hawkins Construction...
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
WOWT
Neighbors file lawsuit in attempt to stop solar farm slated for eastern Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of neighbors in eastern Lancaster County have filed a lawsuit, looking to halt a solar farm slated for construction near their homes. In December of 2021, that project cleared its final major hurdle, getting a green light from the county. This allowed for Ranger Power to put up solar panels in those subdivisions.
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit gets smartphones to inmates nearing release
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofit Reconnect Inc. is helping adults who are transitioning out of prison. One big way to do that: Give them a prepaid smartphone. These prepaid smartphones allow them to look for jobs and other resources to connect back to the community. “Looking for employment in our...
WOWT
New Douglas County Sheriff to focus on youth offender oversight
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: Why do some Omaha chains charge different prices for similar products?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It started with really wanting an Oreo McFlurry. On a hunt for a working ice cream machine, 6 News noticed some McDonald’s were charging more for the treat than others. So 6 News set out to determine whether there was a pattern and other price...
WOWT
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
WOWT
Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn. Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road...
WOWT
Texas teen faces charges staying in Nebraska until 2023
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
WOWT
Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
