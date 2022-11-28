ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo law enforcement gives safety tips on holiday shopping

By Princess Bryant
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkTpb_0jPR6HCQ00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It is the season of shopping and people are flocking to the mall and other stores to find items on their Christmas lists. However, this is not only the season for holiday shopping but also porch and car thefts. While shopping, according to Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas, individuals should keep safety at the top of their minds.

Thomas said when leaving the mall to stay alert, people should pay attention to cars that may be driving slowly through the parking lot.

“If you see something like that, turn around and go back in. Mall security is out there, and they will walk you to your car, whatever you need to do,” Thomas said. “The other thing is don’t carry so much stuff in your hands that you can’t even protect yourself. Be able to protect yourself and if someone does come up to you, drop the packages. That all can be replaced. You can’t. So, it’s not worth fighting for, just let them have it.”

Thomas encouraged people to put all of their shopping bags in the trunk of their cars so that it’s out of sight. He added that also using their keys as protection or investing in a whistle could help keep them safe.

“The other thing is to go in groups. Take some girls with you, take some guys with you and go shop together,” Thomas said. “Take your husband with you. Just don’t be alone by yourself in those dark hours. Make sure when you do park, to park under a light and make sure that light works and park under it, so you have some lighting around your car as well.”

Amarillo Police Department’s Sergeant Carla Burr talked about steps people can take when doing holiday shopping online and getting their packages delivered.

“Just don’t have them deliver it to your house, if they are going to deliver it in the morning and it’s going to be out there all day,” Burr said. “If you have them deliver it to your house then watch for the delivery. Have someone who can pick it up within a few minutes. Unfortunately, a lot of people who do these porch thefts, they are literary driving around following the UPS, FedEx, the mailman watching for packages to be dropped. Then they will just walk down the block and do that so, you want to have it picked up within a few moments.”

According to Thomas, Potter County will be offering a free service to residents to keep their packages safe during this holiday season. Residents will be able to have their package delivered to Potter County Sheriff’s Office so that it’s in a secure spot. Once the package is delivered to the sheriff’s office with the person’s name who ordered it, the person will receive a notification to pick it up. They will be able to pick it up anytime. If it’s after 4 p.m., the person will have to call the dispatcher so they can let them in.

Burr said when people are doing their holiday shopping online, they should make sure to research the website they will be buying items from. She encouraged that people use a third party like PayPal to add that layer of protection and keep their credit card information safe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation. Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police identify, arrest suspect in Tuesday east Amarillo incident

Update: Nov. 30, 7:45 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that the suspect in the east Amarillo investigation of the death of 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza has been identified. APD detailed that 35-year-old John Paul Ortega was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT branded license plates now available

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas drivers can now get their hand on a WT-branded license plate. According to officials with West Texas A&M University, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state drivers which can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or at MyPlates.com. “We’re thankful […]
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead

Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Servpro asking for blanket donations for sheltered, rescue animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Servpro of Amarillo is asking for the community to donate blankets, towels or kennels for animals. The 2nd annual Blanket and Towel drive benefits area rescues and animal rehab centers, Servpro said. People can also donate kennels and pet food. Their goal is to get more...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Experts: 20% of gun violence crime in Amarillo results from gangs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A recent analysis over gun violence trends in Amarillo shows gun violence cases come down to one of four factors. One being gang violence. According to an expert we spoke with, 20 percent of gun violence crimes in Amarillo are a result from gangs. Amarillo Police...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health Department releases weekly flu report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties. This comes as the city’s public health department continues to report daily COVID-19 […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspect in Amarillo gas station murder has violent criminal past

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The man accused of killing a woman found dead in a gas station parking lot has a violent criminal past. John Paul Ortega, 35, is charged with murder in the death of Iliana Michelle Garza. Garza was found unconscious Tuesday night in the parking lot...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo, area hospitals, to discuss recent increase of respiratory illness in area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, along with representatives from Northwest Texas Hospital, BSA Hospital and the Amarillo VA, will be coming together Wednesday afternoon for a news conference surrounding respiratory illnesses. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, representatives from these entities will discuss […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First at risk youth center coming to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas is working towards the Panhandle’s first at risk youth center to help youth in the LGBTQIA+ community who are more at risk of homelessness and suicide. The center will provide day-stay, as well as longer term, overnight stays. The youth center will...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT police ask for info after campus statue vandalism

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University Police Department asked the community for information connected to the recent vandalism of the campus’ newly installed statue of Robert Frost in front of Cornette Library. According to university officials, the Frost sculpture was “seriously damaged” around Oct. 30, when the leg was broken off of […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station open Tuesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening. According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy