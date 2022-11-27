ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Early Voting for December 6 Runoff begins on Monday

By Kevin The Editor
 4 days ago

There’s only one week of early voting heading into the December 6 Runoff for the US Senate race and locally the Probate Court race.

Voters can head to the Board of Elections office in Cedartown or at the Nathan DEan Community Center in Rockmart beginning on Monday, and will continue through normal business hours until Thursday, December 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Extended voting hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. are coming up on Friday, December 2.

Election Day voting where all precincts will be open begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. Polls will close across the county and state at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WD4F0_0jPR6Cmn00

Where is your voting location? Find out here at sos.ga.gov.

Voters locally are being asked to return to the booths across Polk County to decide who should be the new Probate Judge going forward after 2023, an election between appointed incumbent Judge Shayne Green, and former District Attorney and local lawyer and sometimes-judge Bobby Brooks.

The special election held earlier this month to decide the Probate Judge seat saw Green, Brooks and Mike Sullivan in a three-way race split the vote so as no one candidate got to 50%+1 vote majority to win outright.

Green held a slight majority of 38.36% of the total vote in the race with 4,816 ballots cast in her favor, with Brooks not far behind on Election Night at 4,563 votes, or 36.34% of the total. Sullivan garnered 3,177 votes, or 25.30% of the total on November 8.

If both sides can hold onto their original supporters coming back to the polls, they’ll have to split the votes Sullivan had in their favor in order to take on a win.

With 13,667 total voters taking part in the election earlier in the month, which accounted for 55.4% of the 24,671 total voters registered in Polk County, that math will be difficult to recreate for a Runoff vote, which usually garners much less attention.




The reason why this week and December 6 could see that many voters coming back to cast a ballot is the U.S. Senate race.

The polls are also back open to decide the runoff between Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat elected in 2020 to fill a two-year term and looking for another six years in office versus Republican Hershel Walker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJBVF_0jPR6Cmn00

Walker overwhelmingly won on Election Night in Polk County, taking 76.87% of the vote (10,426 ballots cast in his favor) compared to the 2,794 or 20.60% in Warnock’s favor. Libertarian Chase Oliver split the vote statewide enough to where neither Warnock or Walker could claim victory.

This is the second time Warnock has faced a runoff as U.S. Senator. In 2020, he faced former Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to fill the short term leftover from the term of Johnny Isakson, who retired from office in late 2019 due to health issues. He passed in December 2021.

No matter the outcome of the race here in Georgia, the U.S. Senate will remain under Democratic control after seats in Arizona and Nevada went toward the party in power and the Pennsylvania seat flipped heading into the new Congressional term.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZcFZ_0jPR6Cmn00

