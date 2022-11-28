Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
okcfox.com
Man injured, dog dead after housefire in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person was hurt and a dog is dead after a house fire in SE OKC on Wednesday morning. Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 2400 block of SE 10th near Martin Luther King just before 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames coming out of the home.
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigates drive-by shooting in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City. It happened outside a home on SE 51st near Bryant. Investigators say one person was shot several times while on the front porch of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not...
okcfox.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City
A man is taken to the hospital after a shooting near West Reno and Portland Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Police say the man had gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest. So far officers haven't given a description of the suspect.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: One injured in shooting, suspect dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said one person was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at an insurance business at 2962 NW 156th Street. "Police are investigating what the motive was in this," Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD said. "We have...
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department investigating after car accident leaves two dead
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatality wreck that occurred on Monday. NPD says on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of 60th Ave. NW and Rock Creek Rd. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE: Chocoletta's Eatery
This new OKC restaurant will make you smile from the inside out with its food and hospitality. Chocoletta’s Eatery is located at 3815 N. Kelley Avenue, in Oklahoma City. They're open at 11 am Monday through Sunday and you can call them at 405 300 2230. Check them out...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release dramatic bodycam footage of suspect ambushing officers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police release dramatic body camera footage showing a suspect shooting at three officers after they lift up a mattress he was hiding under. The incident happened on Nov. 15 off Iron Road and resulted in the death of Timothy Johnson. Police say...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for porch pirate picking presents off porches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a porch pirate caught on camera. This pictured porch pirate was tailing behind the mail truck. He waited until the mailman drove away to steal the delivery from the front porch near SE 89th and Bryant. If anyone recognizes...
okcfox.com
RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade returning to Boathouse District this Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — RIVERSPORT will be bringing back an Oklahoma family-favorite event this Saturday. On Saturday, Dec. 3, RIVERSPORT is bringing back the Holiday River Parade from Braum's. This year's event happens in the Boathouse District and will feature water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats on the Oklahoma River,...
okcfox.com
Chef'Store: Azteca Mexican Grill
For this weeks Chef'Store Kitchen, we are taking a trip down to Azteca Mexican Grill for some great food and great times. You can visit Azteca Mexican Grill at 4024 N. May, OKC or give them a call at 405-942-0260. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located...
okcfox.com
City of Edmond waiving utility deposits for domestic violence survivors
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond is waiving deposits to set up utilities for domestic violence survivors. Edmond partnered with the YWCA Oklahoma City and Palomar: Oklahoma City's Family Justice Center in the effort. According to Angela Beatty, chief programs officer for the YWCA Oklahoma City, utility...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify suspect in Valentine's Day double homicide case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police investigators have identified a suspect in a double murder case that occurred 10 months ago. On Valentine's Day in 2022, police responded to a call of two people being gunned down in their vehicle. Upon arrival, police found 30-year-old Kayla Yates and...
okcfox.com
OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
okcfox.com
Luther police: Middle school student found with airsoft gun
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a student at Luther Middle School had an airsoft gun on Tuesday. Police responded to the school after getting alerted that a student had some kind of weapon. "At no time were any students or faculty in danger and to our knowledge...
okcfox.com
"Building issue" closes off portion of Shidler Elementary, displacing students & teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The school issued the following update to families:. Beginning Monday, December 5th all Shidler students will report in-person to Shidler for school. Students will eat breakfast at Shidler following our regular 8:00-8:30 am breakfast schedule. PK, K and 1st grade students will have class...
okcfox.com
Federal case filed against former Wewoka principal, school district
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Wewoka Middle School principal now faces a federal lawsuit. Cody Barlow was arrested in October on child sex assault charges. Fox 25 spoke with attorney Ross Leonoudakis, who's suing Barlow and the school district. Attorneys in Oklahoma City and Austin, Texas are representing...
okcfox.com
Holiday Shopping and Promotions with UScellular
UScellular has the latest gadgets for all your holiday shopping needs. They also have many great holiday promotions going on for new and upgrade eligible customers. UScellular is located at 2130 W. Memorial Rd, OKC at the Quail Springs Market Place. You can call them at 405-749-8833. To find all...
okcfox.com
Know the Law: Claim Timeline
After an accident its important that you know the law when it comes to getting in those claims. Will Gosney with West Ylla Gosney Law Firm shares important timelines. If you need help from an attorney for matters like this or anything else, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or on the web at WYGLawFirm.com. You can also find them on Facebook search OKC Personal Injury Lawyers.
okcfox.com
OU Board of Regents considering new 'Football Operations Facilities' for Sooner athletes
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The OU Board of Regents will be considering an interim approval of new football operations facilities during their meeting on Wednesday. The proposed item includes approval of the "Football Operations Facilities" project, an addition to the University's yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements that was announced in May 2021.
