ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams' red zone defense was ridiculously good vs. Chiefs

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apjqI_0jPR5OU800

Even though the scoreboard says Sunday’s game between the Rams and Chiefs was a complete blowout, it was actually much closer than it could’ve been. If not for the Rams’ red zone defense, the Chiefs would’ve won by much more than just 16 points.

It was an insanely good performance from the Rams’ defense against one of the best red zone offenses in the NFL.

Coming into Week 12, the Chiefs ranked third in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage, finding the end zone on 72.1% of their trips inside the 20-yard line. They scored touchdowns on 31 of their 43 red zone trips, only failing 12 times all year.

Against the Rams, the Chiefs went 1-for-6 in the red zone, scoring one touchdown and four field goals, while turning it over once in the red zone. Imagine what the score would have been had the Rams not become the ’85 Bears in the red zone on Sunday.

The Chiefs practically lived in the red zone during the fourth quarter, too. They ran 17 plays in the red zone during the fourth quarter, yet they didn’t score on a single one of them. Patrick Mahomes threw a pick on the first trip into the red zone during the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs settled for field goals on their next two possessions after Bryce Perkins threw interceptions.

It’s pretty remarkable that the Rams only gave up two touchdowns to the Chiefs all game long, and one of them was a 39-yarder to Travis Kelce in the first quarter. Sure, they gave up 437 total yards, but this was the definition of a bend-don’t-break defense.

They held up in the red zone and did their job defensively. They just didn’t get much help from an offense that was without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes says he told the Chiefs to trade up for him, leapfrogging the Saints

Sean Payton has gotten a lot of attention for sharing his story about that one time he almost drafted Patrick Mahomes, having flown out to Lubbock, Texas to put Mahomes through a private workout at the Texas Tech campus. He famously returned to the New Orleans Saints team facility under cover of darkness with intentions of picking Mahomes at No. 11 overall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy