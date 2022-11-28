Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Help us map the best holiday decorations in Bloomington-Normal
We need your help! WGLT is trying to create an interactive map showing the best holiday decoration and lighting displays in Bloomington-Normal. Do you have a home or business you'd like us to add to the map and photo gallery? Send us the address/location and a photo (if you have it) at news@wglt.org, or use the form below.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 30th
Snowflake is an aptly named bunny. While her age isn’t exactly known the shelter estimates that she’s young. If you’re looking for more information or to adopt you can contact PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
25newsnow.com
2nd Annual ‘Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD’ toy drive expecting to serve 1,200 kids
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas is around the corner and with inflation, more families are struggling to put gifts under the tree. One group is working to meet some of those needs again this year. The Yani Collective along with Peoria Councilman Andre W. Allen, Product of the Project...
25newsnow.com
Trivoli Christmas tree farm says business is booming for the season
TRIVOLI (25 News Now) - As the holiday season comes closer, business is booming for The Ol’ Dairy Barn Christmas Tree Farm and local farms alike. Owner David Hoover is also the Vice President of the Illinois Christmas Tree Farm Association. He said not only were tree sales up, but there was also an influx of new farme.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The MBIP Scott Turley-Driven Road Trip…This Trip’s Destination: Davis Bros. Pizza In East Peoria!
I don’t know if you’ve heard the news, but Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria, which is a legendary pizza parlor that has been in operation since 1948, has just been sold to new owners!. So, MBIP Pal and Wheelman, Scott Turley and I decided to go and...
25newsnow.com
Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive receives record donations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 12.47 tons of donations have been collected to help the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. The 35th annual Stuff-A-Bus event started October 28th and ended Wednesday. Weight of the food collected on the bus was 22,000 pounds or 11 tons and other donations were...
videtteonline.com
Sweet success: Normal's first Crumbl Cookies location set to open Friday
Bloomington-Normal residents may need to keep an eye on their sweet tooth as the first Normal Crumbl Cookies is set to open Friday. The locally owned and operated location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 309 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 405.
25newsnow.com
Minority Business Development Center finds a new home in Eastland Mall
Bloomington (25 News Now) - The work of a Peoria leader is now being felt in Bloomington-Normal with a new, full service Minority Business Development Center. You may know Denise Moore for her efforts in the river city. The CEO of the center is bringing new services to the twin cities, including entrepreneurship academy, IT training, contractor development and workforce solutions services. These can come alongside new computers, classes and seminars.
25newsnow.com
Local veteran decorates heroes’ homes for the holidays
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A Bloomington veteran is marking his eighth year putting up lights for homes at no cost to brighten the holidays and the spirits of heroes’ families. It’s part of BNI Seasonal Lighting’s ‘Decorated Heroes’ Program. This year, 10 families...
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
WAND TV
Family reaches goal to bring service dog home
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - It was an extra special Thanksgiving for the Merrit family. Two weeks ago, Jodi Merrit launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to get her daughter, Willow, a service dog. With support from family, friends, and people throughout central Illinois, the Merrit family welcomed Aspen, a Sheepdog Poodle mix, home.
25newsnow.com
Miller Park Zoo announces death of rare red wolf
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Miller Park Zoo has announced the unexpected death of one of its rare red wolves. The zoo says the incident started during a routine health exam where one of the two male wolves experienced hyperthermia, or overheating, and collapsed. Despite immediate veterinary attention and...
25newsnow.com
Renovations begin at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demolition crews were at Peoria Stadium Wednesday morning. The $8 million project is set to bring new bleachers, a dome, scoreboard, and a new turf for the field. Funding came from Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth’s efforts which were allotted through the state. This is the...
25newsnow.com
Alpaca farming in Central Illinois
PETERSBURG (25 News Now) - From a weed-turned-crop to something else you wouldn’t expect -- an unusual barnyard animal. I visited an alpaca farm in Petersburg. I’m here with Rhonda at Indian Point Alpaca Farm in Petersburg, Illinois at Indian Point Alpaca Farm. How long have you been...
25newsnow.com
Buffalo (Bison) farming in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - We’ve been up in the air so now let’s go to the barnyard and talk to Dan Davis of Gravity Farms LLC in Pontiac about farming buffalo. My wife and family and I were looking for something fun to do about five or six years ago -- we stumbled on another buffalo farm in Indiana that offers tours and we went that Saturday for a Hayride tour, started becoming regular customers and we caught the bison bug shortly thereafter.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Jack’s On Adams
Jack’s On Adams has become one of my favorite spots in Peoria, it’s a fun and friendly place, there’s darts, drinks, delicious food and live music!. They’re open for lunch and dinner, so let’s head over their for lunch and we have a special guest star who you may have seen on a stage around town!
25newsnow.com
Levee District apartments to break ground in Spring 2023
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Years in the making, construction on a planned apartment complex in East Peoria will begin next Spring. Located adjacent to City Hall, the privately-built, $50 million dollar complex will include more than 200 units as well as a modest amount of retain space. The construction was initially planned to start this year, but pandemic-related shortages made that goal unattainable.
wglt.org
Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall
A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
Two organizations looking to raise money & donations during Giving Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is Giving Tuesday, a day to help non-profits raise money to provide services to the community. Two local organizations say the donations received today help them attend to the needs of people year-round. First, The Bear’s Bites Foundation in Peoria Heights is trying to...
25newsnow.com
Rivermen’s future at Peoria Civic Center on thin ice
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.
