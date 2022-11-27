Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — The 2020 1A state champs are on the cusp of a 2022 state title, but that will require exorcising some demons from 2021. “This year we’re just seeking one thing and it’s called the revenge tour and we just want to knock everybody out” junior quarterback Alex Erby said. Steelton Highspire […]

STEELTON, PA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO