Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 1, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomores Kaitlin Cassidy and Julia Mingus combined to score 32 points to lead visiting Notre Dame past Peoria High in a match-up of unbeaten girls basketball teams on Thursday. Cassidy led the way with 17 points as the Irish (8-0) led by 16 at halftime and stretched the lead to 25 […]
Rollers ready for revenge in state semifinal rematch
Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — The 2020 1A state champs are on the cusp of a 2022 state title, but that will require exorcising some demons from 2021. “This year we’re just seeking one thing and it’s called the revenge tour and we just want to knock everybody out” junior quarterback Alex Erby said. Steelton Highspire […]
Allen, proud of team's mentality throughout long stretch of games
The Buffalo Bills traveled to Gillette Stadium to take on their long-time AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots in a Week 13 matchup. The Bills emerged victorious by a score of 24-10 improving to 9-3 on the season.
