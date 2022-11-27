ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 1, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomores Kaitlin Cassidy and Julia Mingus combined to score 32 points to lead visiting Notre Dame past Peoria High in a match-up of unbeaten girls basketball teams on Thursday. Cassidy led the way with 17 points as the Irish (8-0) led by 16 at halftime and stretched the lead to 25 […]
abc27 News

Rollers ready for revenge in state semifinal rematch

Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — The 2020 1A state champs are on the cusp of a 2022 state title, but that will require exorcising some demons from 2021. “This year we’re just seeking one thing and it’s called the revenge tour and we just want to knock everybody out” junior quarterback Alex Erby said. Steelton Highspire […]
STEELTON, PA

