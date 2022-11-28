Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Rice Basketball grinds out home win over PVAMU
Rice basketball found a way to grind out a low-scoring, defensive affair against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night to stay unbeaten at home. Winners of three straight, Rice basketball brought plenty of positive history with them into a midweek matchup with Prairie View A&M. The Owls were undefeated on their home court this season and had never lost to Prairie View A&M in program history. Those streaks quickly became irrelevant anecdotes as soon as both teams hit the court and the home team was put to the test.
Houston basketball shows why it's ranked No. 1 in typical UH fashion
The Cougars dominated from start to finish in their first game as the top-ranked team.
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston teams still in hunt
Predictions and more for every quarterfinal game involving teams in and around the Bayou City.
Houston, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Houston & in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing on everyone’s minds in Texas whether they’re focused on the World Cup, high school football playoffs, or the looming College Football Playoffs which hopefully includes TCU; the winning does go beyond sports though. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize,...
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Three area boys’ high school players were nominated
As the Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Week. Santa Fe’s Ivan Lloyd was joined on the list by Qasim Boyd of Dickinson and Clovis McCain of Texas City. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams.
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
The Importance Of Martin Maldonado
We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Houston Next Stop for Detroit-Style Pizzeria, Via 313
This Austin-based pizzeria could open in the summer of 2023.
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Houston lifts boil water notice, schools to remain closed
The city of Houston lifted its boil water notice on Tuesday morning after sending water samples to a state lab for testing. The order went into effect Sunday night after a power outage at a purification plant.Nov. 29, 2022.
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
Tejano Jingle Jam features Solido, Jay Perez, Stefani Montiel + more in Houston on Dec. 17
HOUSTON, TX — The inaugural Tejano Jingle Jam featuring Solido, Jay Perez, and more will take place at the legendary Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The biggest Tejano holiday concert will also feature performances from iconic band Tony Guerrero y La Sombra, Stefani Montiel,...
These 5 Houston roads are among the worst for traffic in Texas
You might know some of these gridlocked stretches *too* well.
RodeoHouston adds another performer to their 2023 concert lineup
HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2. Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. Her platinum debut album "Light of the World"...
Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather
Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
