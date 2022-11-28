Read full article on original website
Compound Caps Borrowing Levels for 10 Assets to Reduce Risk
Another DeFi lending protocol is reducing risk a day after Aave passed a proposal to freeze 17 of its lending pools. Holders of Compound Finance’s COMP token voted unanimously to cap the borrowing level of 10 assets supported by the protocol. The reductions are significant. Five tokens, including WBTC,...
Regulators are coming to crypto post FTX
One by one the dominoes have come tumbling down this year. Sam Bankman Fried caused the world’s third largest centralized exchange FTX to collapse along with its trading arm Alameda. We had Do Kwon’s Terraform Labs wiping out $45bn from the markets, and of course, the failed crypto Hedge...
BlockFi Files For Bankruptcy
Last week, on this show, we wondered whether Genesis, the struggling crypto lender, would be the next domino to fall in the wake of FTX’s collapse. And indeed, a crypto lender fell. But it wasn’t Genesis. We’ll talk about that and turmoil elsewhere in the crypto market on today’s Daily Defiant.
Cronje Explains Why Fantom is Poised to Run 30 Years — DeFi
Decentralized finance saved the foundation behind Fantom, the Layer 1 blockchain, from a slow march to financial ruin, according to crypto entrepreneur Andre Cronje, one of the project’s most notable contributors. When crypto valuations fell in late 2018, the Fantom Foundation was left with a fraction of the $40M...
OpenSea Launches On BNB Chain
As the nascent NFT field struggles with low trading volumes, the leading marketplace is expanding onto new blockchains. OpenSea, which processed over $5M of daily volume in November, launched on Binance’s BNB Chain on Nov. 29. This means that users will be able to trade BNB-native NFTs on OpenSea.
Uniswap Launches NFT Marketplace With $5M Airdrop For Genie Users
DeFi giant Uniswap launched a marketplace for non-fungible tokens Wednesday morning, promising the best prices on NFTs and lower gas fees. Uniswap’s NFT aggregator will source listings from eight other NFT marketplaces, such as OpenSea, X2Y2 and Sudoswap. It replaces NFT aggregator Genie, which Uniswap acquired in June. “Uniswap...
Loyalty NFTs Have the Power to Drive the Next Bull Run
It may not feel like it, but crypto has reached yet another inflection point. The next growth spurt in crypto will come from tokens supporting loyalty programs that motivate community engagement, not from yield-generating protocols. NFTs will serve as the foundation for these loyalty programs, which corporations like Starbucks, Disney, and Adidas have already introduced.
First Merge Testnet to Shut Down as Ethereum Moves Ahead on PoS
Ropsten, the first public testnet to support Ethereum’s transition to a Proof of Stake system, will be shut down this month, the Ethereum Foundation announced Tuesday. The Merge went live on Ropsten in June in an important step forward for the most important upgrade in Ethereum’s history. Ropsten’s remaining validator nodes will stop supporting the network between Dec. 15 and Dec. 30.
[SPONSORED] Opolis: A Public Utility for Employment
With approximately $50MM in annualized payroll volume, Opolis is a ‘community of communities’ for independent workers of all stripes and types. From DeFI traders to NFT creators to DAO contributors…solopreneurs can maintain their independence while accessing the features and benefits needed for financial security. In practical terms,...
