Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
KFVS12
Fire chief: one injured in explosion at Murray State University
International SEMO students share food from their homeland. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Missouri prepares to execute man for officer's death in 2005. Mayfield Fire Dept. celebrates $50K in grants on Giving Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Mayfield Fire Department received $49,983 from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
kbsi23.com
3rd Street reopened in Paducah after injury crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – 3rd Street between Broadway and Monroe Street in Paducah has reopened after an injury crash closed it Wednesday morning. No word on how many injuries or the number of vehicles were involved.
KFVS12
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
KFVS12
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
KFVS12
Science classes resume at Murray State
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles. Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious. The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Attempted murder arrest in Marion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police in Marion arrest...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 1997, teen opens fire in Kentucky school, killing 3 students
PADUCAH, Ky. — It was Dec. 1, 1997. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he fired a stolen gun at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School near Paducah. Three students were killed and five were injured. The students who died were Nicole Hadley,...
KFVS12
Dunklin County schools to help families in need during holiday season
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One Missouri community is trying to make sure families have their spirits brightened this holiday season. Several Dunklin County Schools have partnered with Caring Council for the Heart of Christmas, a local program that helps families in need this time of the year. According to...
kentuckytoday.com
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
KFVS12
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving. A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart. It all starts with the name on the front of the record longue.
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. The anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado is approaching. Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Christmas...
WBBJ
Christmas drive-thrus light up across West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals may be looking for a new holiday tradition after officials confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Hub City this year. However, there’s still opportunities for those looking for festive entertainment from the comfort of their cars. West Tennessee has a...
KFVS12
Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces I-69 extension from Mayfield to Fulton
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Upgrades are coming to the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky. The Purchase Parkway will be undergoing design changes to bring it up to interstate highway standards. This will allow for the expansion of Interstate 69 from Mayfield to the Kentucky-Tennessee border at Fulton, the final...
KFVS12
3 released from hospital after chemistry lab explosion at MSU
Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the deaths of at least 300 waterbirds at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois in recent days.
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
Comments / 0