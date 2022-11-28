Read full article on original website
31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend. On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Heartland artists and businesses collaborating for 35th Cape Light Fest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The wet weather will delay the start of a holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Light Fest at Cape County Park is now set to start this Friday with the Art Council of Southeast Missouri taking charge of the annual display. The woman leading that...
MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Area residents can attend a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 about the project to put a new roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Route K in Gordonville, MO. The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m....
Cold overnight and chilly tomorrow
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a sunny and blustery day across the Heartland. For this evening we will see winds relax with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop rapidly. Readings will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with a few isolated upper teens possible in our normally colder locations.
Marble Hill getting in the Christmas spirit
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Marble Hill is seeing more Christmas decorations go up this year as a new display has been added in the heart of the community. An empty storefront on First Street has been turned into a new attraction called Santa’s House and is now available for all to visit.
Toys for Tots in need of volunteers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Presents might already be making their way underneath your Christmas tree, but for one organization in the Heartland, they received a gift that will keep on giving. Toys for Tots has a new home thanks to the donation of a building from Saint Francis Healthcare...
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
Big Crowd For Farmington Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting
(Farmington) There was a big crowd on hand Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store. Greg Robinson is the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Farmington and the president of the Ministerial Alliance board of directors. He says it’s a miracle that they can now call the former Family Fun Center home.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up
1 dead after struck by vehicles at South Sprigg and Hwy. 74 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Emergency crews are on the scene and one person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle at South Sprigg and U.S. Hwy. 74 in South Cape Girardeau. The intersection has been shut down, and police are asking drivers to access alternate routes.
Have yourself a Perry little Christmas on the Square in Perryville!
PERRYVILLE – It’s Christmas on the Square in Perryville this weekend. The event includes shopping, music, a lighted Christmas parade, more music, hot chocolate and s’more kits and adult activities as well. Shop til you drop at our downtown businesses at the Perryville Chamber of Commerce Shop...
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
