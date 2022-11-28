ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

KFVS12

Marble Hill getting in the Christmas spirit

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Marble Hill is seeing more Christmas decorations go up this year as a new display has been added in the heart of the community. An empty storefront on First Street has been turned into a new attraction called Santa’s House and is now available for all to visit.
MARBLE HILL, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale to hold tree lighting ceremony, holiday kick-off event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will hold their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. The event will be held at the Town Square Pavilion at 5 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, there will be crafts for children, a...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend. On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Toys for Tots in need of volunteers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Presents might already be making their way underneath your Christmas tree, but for one organization in the Heartland, they received a gift that will keep on giving. Toys for Tots has a new home thanks to the donation of a building from Saint Francis Healthcare...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
suntimesnews.com

Have yourself a Perry little Christmas on the Square in Perryville!

PERRYVILLE – It’s Christmas on the Square in Perryville this weekend. The event includes shopping, music, a lighted Christmas parade, more music, hot chocolate and s’more kits and adult activities as well. Shop til you drop at our downtown businesses at the Perryville Chamber of Commerce Shop...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Big Crowd For Farmington Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting

(Farmington) There was a big crowd on hand Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store. Greg Robinson is the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Farmington and the president of the Ministerial Alliance board of directors. He says it’s a miracle that they can now call the former Family Fun Center home.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Alma Schrader Elementary students give back to SEMO Pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area dogs up for adoption are going to receive a special treat this Christmas season thanks to some Alma Schrader Elementary students. These students were invited to decorate some canine cookies as a reward for their good character. Mississippi Mutts helped supply the treats for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cold overnight and chilly tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a sunny and blustery day across the Heartland. For this evening we will see winds relax with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop rapidly. Readings will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with a few isolated upper teens possible in our normally colder locations.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/30

The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious

Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving. A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart. It all starts with the name on the front of the record longue.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Williamson County robbery turns into death investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County authorities are saying a burglary that has become a death investigation was “not a random act.”. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies responded to a home on Morning Glory Road, near the Crab Orchard spillway, just before 2 o’clock on Tuesday for a report of a burglary in progress.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
WICKLIFFE, KY

