ktxs.com
Fire crews battling flames in Hawley
HAWLEY, Texas — Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out in Hawley this morning on CR 3326 and Ave E. Units from Hawley and Anson helping fight the fire. The call came in shortly after 11:08am. KTXS will update you once more information is released. Track...
$10,000 in damages due to structure fire on Pecan Street
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man fires 3-4 rounds at stepdad’s vehicle
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of East North 7th Street – Burglary of HabitationA 22-year-old victim reported […]
Drivers in head-on collision on SH-36 through Baird injured, assessing at hospital
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pickup trucks collided head-on in Baird Monday afternoon, causing a major crash. One driver was operating a vehicle owned by Airway Services, a San Angelo-based renewable energy company. Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the crash on State Highway 36, about […]
Pickup truck runs into Abilene Airport fencing
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver crashed into the fencing around Abilene Regional Airport Monday night. While police continue to investigate what happened, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the driver of a pickup truck was on FM 18, towards State Highway 36 around 8:30 Monday night when they lost control of their vehicle. The […]
2 People Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baird (Baird, TX)
Officials report that two pickup trucks collided on Monday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the incident that took place on SH 36, a few miles away from Camp Pecan Bayou RV Park.
Crime Reports: Wylie resource officer reports Abilene man on campus for arrest warrant
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that her brother damaged […]
COMING SOON: Cork & Pig Tavern opens newest brick-&-mortar at Abilene’s Allen Ridge
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is soon to be home to Cork & Pig Tavern’s newest location. The new restaurant will feature salads, artisan sandwiches, signature entrees, wood-fired pizza and more. Cork & Pig Tavern came to be through friendship and mutual love for wine and food from Chefs Felipe Armenta, John Nestor, Virginia Dalbeck […]
Crime Reports: Tombstone reported stolen in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Campus Court – Forgery to Defraud or Harm of AnotherA victim […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ktxs.com
Local food pantry need the Abilene community's help
ABILENE, Texas — The generator at the United Methodist Food Pantry is the glue for the organization. It helps keep the lights on and space heaters running after a fire knocked out the non profits electricity. That is not stopping Ricky Carroll— the Executive Director of the United Methodist Food Pantry– from getting food on the table for those who need it the most.
Have you noticed more tire debris on the roadside? Abilene tire professionals say economic inflation is to blame
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As you were traveling for Thanksgiving last week, did you notice more tire debris on the side of the road than normal? We noticed it and decided to look into it, finding out that one Abilene tire shop has actually seen a major decline in people getting their tires checked due […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 30
On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle, May, TX 76857. This was in regard to a criminal trespassing. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle. This was in regard to a criminal...
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene
Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
‘They treated my mother with so much respect’: Abilene woman recommends Hendrick Hospice Care to all for support, how to make holiday donation
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you think ‘hospice,’ odds are you’re not exactly thinking about warmth. But for some loved ones of patients at Hendrick Hospice Care, it’s described as caring and warm as can be. Hendrick Health employee, Lauren Spindler told KTAB/KRBC she lost her mother to cancer in 2019. Through that trying time, […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade
ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade. Here’s the route if you’re headed...
myfoxzone.com
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
