Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Fire crews battling flames in Hawley

HAWLEY, Texas — Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out in Hawley this morning on CR 3326 and Ave E. Units from Hawley and Anson helping fight the fire. The call came in shortly after 11:08am. KTXS will update you once more information is released. Track...
HAWLEY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$10,000 in damages due to structure fire on Pecan Street

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man fires 3-4 rounds at stepdad’s vehicle

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of East North 7th Street – Burglary of HabitationA 22-year-old victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Pickup truck runs into Abilene Airport fencing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver crashed into the fencing around Abilene Regional Airport Monday night. While police continue to investigate what happened, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the driver of a pickup truck was on FM 18, towards State Highway 36 around 8:30 Monday night when they lost control of their vehicle. The […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Wylie resource officer reports Abilene man on campus for arrest warrant

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that her brother damaged […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Tombstone reported stolen in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Campus Court – Forgery to Defraud or Harm of AnotherA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local food pantry need the Abilene community's help

ABILENE, Texas — The generator at the United Methodist Food Pantry is the glue for the organization. It helps keep the lights on and space heaters running after a fire knocked out the non profits electricity. That is not stopping Ricky Carroll— the Executive Director of the United Methodist Food Pantry– from getting food on the table for those who need it the most.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 30

On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle, May, TX 76857. This was in regard to a criminal trespassing. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle. This was in regard to a criminal...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
MIX 92-5

These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene

Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘They treated my mother with so much respect’: Abilene woman recommends Hendrick Hospice Care to all for support, how to make holiday donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you think ‘hospice,’ odds are you’re not exactly thinking about warmth. But for some loved ones of patients at Hendrick Hospice Care, it’s described as caring and warm as can be. Hendrick Health employee, Lauren Spindler told KTAB/KRBC she lost her mother to cancer in 2019. Through that trying time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade

ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade. Here’s the route if you’re headed...
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX

