Kern County, CA

Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened.

The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies opened fire and wounded a person following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Wasco, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. in Wasco. Officials said deputies tried to pull over a male driver, but the driver led the deputies on a pursuit.

Woman killed in crash along Hwy 58, 1 arrested; alcohol or drugs possible factor: CHP

The pursuit ended in the area of Magnolia and Gromer avenues. It was not immediately clear what prompted at least one deputy to fire at the driver but the driver was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver is expected to survive, KCSO said Sunday afternoon.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

