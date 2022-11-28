ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

westkentuckystar.com

Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital

A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County

The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

3rd Street reopened in Paducah after injury crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – 3rd Street between Broadway and Monroe Street in Paducah has reopened after an injury crash closed it Wednesday morning. No word on how many injuries or the number of vehicles were involved.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious

Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving. A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart. It all starts with the name on the front of the record longue.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
WICKLIFFE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking

Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Celebrating Christmas with...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces several charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 26. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Ford pick-up truck on Benton Road about 10:30 p.m.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Police warn of scammers targeting businesses through employees

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Metropolis Police and Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer are warning about a scam targeting businesses. According to police, scammers are making calls to businesses posing as a boss or an executive of a company. Police said the scammers state there has been an...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/28

Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County

A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

