westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
KFVS12
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
kbsi23.com
1 dead after struck by vehicles at South Sprigg and Hwy. 74 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Emergency crews are on the scene and one person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle at South Sprigg and U.S. Hwy. 74 in South Cape Girardeau. The intersection has been shut down, and police are asking drivers to access alternate routes.
kbsi23.com
3rd Street reopened in Paducah after injury crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – 3rd Street between Broadway and Monroe Street in Paducah has reopened after an injury crash closed it Wednesday morning. No word on how many injuries or the number of vehicles were involved.
kbsi23.com
More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit and killed in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision took the life of a pedestrian in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was hit by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Sprigg and MO 74. Medical responders arrived at the scene. The individual succumed to their injuries. The...
KFVS12
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
KFVS12
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving. A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart.
KFVS12
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after sheriff’s deputies find two people actively overdosing on Fentanyl
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies found two people overdosing on drugs. Neville “Jackson” Hawes, 25, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis...
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking
A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot.
KFVS12
Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a tip about drug activity at a hotel on the 5000 block of Cairo Road led to detectives witnessing a drug deal taking place in the parking lot Monday night.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces several charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 26. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Ford pick-up truck on Benton Road about 10:30 p.m.
KFVS12
Police warn of scammers targeting businesses through employees
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Metropolis Police and Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer are warning about a scam targeting businesses. According to police, scammers are making calls to businesses posing as a boss or an executive of a company. Police said the scammers state there has been an...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/28
The anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado is approaching.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County
A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
