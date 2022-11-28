Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Marble Hill getting in the Christmas spirit
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Marble Hill is seeing more Christmas decorations go up this year as a new display has been added in the heart of the community. An empty storefront on First Street has been turned into a new attraction called Santa’s House and is now available for all to visit.
KFVS12
Toys for Tots in need of volunteers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Presents might already be making their way underneath your Christmas tree, but for one organization in the Heartland, they received a gift that will keep on giving. Toys for Tots has a new home thanks to the donation of a building from Saint Francis Healthcare...
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
KFVS12
Heartland artists and businesses collaborating for 35th Cape Light Fest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The wet weather will delay the start of a holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Light Fest at Cape County Park is now set to start this Friday with the Art Council of Southeast Missouri taking charge of the annual display. The woman leading that...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
KFVS12
Portion of 3rd St. reopened after crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of a busy roadway in downtown Paducah is reopened after a crash Wednesday morning, November 30. Third Street between Broadway and Monroe Streets was back open to traffic shortly before 11:30 a.m. According to police, the street was closed because of a crash with...
KFVS12
Cold overnight and chilly tomorrow
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a sunny and blustery day across the Heartland. For this evening we will see winds relax with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop rapidly. Readings will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with a few isolated upper teens possible in our normally colder locations.
KFVS12
Crews battle fire at vehicle auction yard in Scott County
The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
KFVS12
Heartland record lounge works to spread autism awareness through name
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new record lounge in the Heartland is working to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner’s heart. It’s a new spot in town, Spectrum Record Lounge in Cape Girardeau. “I hope it gives people a place to just kind of...
KFVS12
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
KFVS12
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving. A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart. It all starts with the name on the front of the record longue.
KFVS12
Red Kettle Campaign donations needed to stock bare food pantry
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing. The familiar sound of the bell ringing next to the kettles can be heard as you enter stores throughout the Heartland. The need for your spare change or cash placed in the kettles is...
abc17news.com
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going
This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
KFVS12
MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Area residents can attend a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 about the project to put a new roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Route K in Gordonville, MO. The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m....
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces I-69 extension from Mayfield to Fulton
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Upgrades are coming to the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky. The Purchase Parkway will be undergoing design changes to bring it up to interstate highway standards. This will allow for the expansion of Interstate 69 from Mayfield to the Kentucky-Tennessee border at Fulton, the final...
KFVS12
Illinois lawmakers return as calls for changes to Safe-T Act grow
Paducah man arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Celebrating Christmas with alpacas. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. Celebrating Christmas...
KFVS12
Alma Schrader Elementary students give back to SEMO Pets
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area dogs up for adoption are going to receive a special treat this Christmas season thanks to some Alma Schrader Elementary students. These students were invited to decorate some canine cookies as a reward for their good character. Mississippi Mutts helped supply the treats for...
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
KFVS12
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
Comments / 0