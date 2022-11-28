BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- State Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal accident on Route 8 in the Town of Brookfield Monday night. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that a car hit the rear of a flatbed tow truck that was loading a disabled car. Police also tell NEWSChannel 2 that one of the passengers was killed and that it appears the driver of the car was distracted. They also say the tow truck did have its lights on before the crash occurred.

BROOKFIELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO