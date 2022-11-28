ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

State Police need help locating man in Madison County

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County State Police needs the public’s help locating a man who stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise at the Price Chopper in Hamilton, NY. According to State Police, the incident happened on October 5 at approximately 8:55 p.m. State Police are...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

11-year-old killed in crash on Route 8 in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. – New York State Police say 11-year-old Nelson Padilla, from Pennsylvania, was killed in a crash in Brookfield Monday evening after the vehicle he was in collided with a flatbed tow truck on State Route 8. The boy’s father, 29-year-old Abner Padilla, of Utica, was driving south...
BROOKFIELD, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway

Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
ONEIDA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four Charged After Assault in Norwich

Four people are charged after an assault in Norwich. According to the Norwich Police Department, the police department, the City of Norwich Fire Department and state police all responded to a business south of Norwich for an assault around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th. An investigation determined the assault...
NORWICH, NY
WKTV

9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County

Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Fatal accident on Route 8 in Brookfield Monday night

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- State Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal accident on Route 8 in the Town of Brookfield Monday night. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that a car hit the rear of a flatbed tow truck that was loading a disabled car. Police also tell NEWSChannel 2 that one of the passengers was killed and that it appears the driver of the car was distracted. They also say the tow truck did have its lights on before the crash occurred.
BROOKFIELD, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY

