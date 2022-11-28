Read full article on original website
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
State Police need help locating man in Madison County
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County State Police needs the public’s help locating a man who stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise at the Price Chopper in Hamilton, NY. According to State Police, the incident happened on October 5 at approximately 8:55 p.m. State Police are...
36-year-old man dies after being shot in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man died after being shot in Syracuse just after midnight Thursday, police said. Around 12:04 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Valley Drive near St. Agnes Cemetary after reports of shots being fired, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Around...
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
11-year-old killed in crash on Route 8 in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, N.Y. – New York State Police say 11-year-old Nelson Padilla, from Pennsylvania, was killed in a crash in Brookfield Monday evening after the vehicle he was in collided with a flatbed tow truck on State Route 8. The boy’s father, 29-year-old Abner Padilla, of Utica, was driving south...
Police seek to ID alleged Price Chopper thief suspect
Police are seeking help identifying a suspect they say stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise from Price Chopper.
Groton man charged with fleeing a police officer
Yesterday, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office observed a motorcycle driving in the wrong lane of travel without a head lamp in the area of Route 13 and Route 281 in Cortlandville.
Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway
Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
Four Charged After Assault in Norwich
Four people are charged after an assault in Norwich. According to the Norwich Police Department, the police department, the City of Norwich Fire Department and state police all responded to a business south of Norwich for an assault around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th. An investigation determined the assault...
Former co-workers suing Frankfort man who hid camera in staff bathroom at school where he worked
A man from Frankfort who taught at an Albany-area school district is being sued by 17 of his co-workers after admitting to hiding a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School. Patrick Morgan, 58, pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges earlier this month and is facing two...
Shoppers concerned after gun was pointed at Destiny USA employees trying to stop a robbery
1 pm Wednesday 11-30-22: The suspects in the robbery were three men. The previous version of the story mistakenly stated that a woman was being sought out. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police are on the lookout after a gun was pointed at a Destiny USA store manager and employees while trying to stop a robbery. […]
Welfare fraud, gang assault: 199 new arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 4 and Nov. 24, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 95.
9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
Oneida Sheriff’s ask for kids to stop posting “joke”- like materials on social media
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a possible social media threat at approximately 7:59 a.m. on November 29. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, an onsite Special Patrol Officer assigned to Vernon-Verona-Sherril (VVS) was notified by school administrators of a possible social media threat. At that […]
Robbery suspect points gun at Destiny USA store employees after chase into parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — When three young men stole items from Finish Line at Destiny USA this weekend, a manager and other employees ran after them, Syracuse police said. But after the workers chased the three into a parking garage, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Fatal accident on Route 8 in Brookfield Monday night
BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- State Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal accident on Route 8 in the Town of Brookfield Monday night. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that a car hit the rear of a flatbed tow truck that was loading a disabled car. Police also tell NEWSChannel 2 that one of the passengers was killed and that it appears the driver of the car was distracted. They also say the tow truck did have its lights on before the crash occurred.
16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
Police make 2 arrests following struggle for handgun during traffic stop in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing several charges after pulling an illegal gun out in front of police during a traffic stop in Utica Monday night. Officers stopped a vehicle on Mohawk Street near Bleecker Street just before 10 p.m. while surveilling an area where shots were recently fired.
