WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery before another round of wind Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cold and blustery start to Thursday morning, and that will likely continue through the day. Winds are still gusting to around 35 mph and that will continue into the early afternoon before winds slowly subside in the evening. Power outages are not likely with the wind, but the bigger story with the wind will be the feels-like temperatures.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: November comes to an end with gusty winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The passage of a fast-moving strong cold front was very evident today. Gusty winds continue to impact the area with sharply colder temperatures arriving in Rochester. As high pressure pushes across the eastern half of the country, the winds will slowly diminish Thursday afternoon. Tonight expect the gusty...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Rain, Wind, and Flakes all in the same day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The entire kitchen sink is thrown at us for Wednesday with wind, rain, and even flakes by the end of the day. This is all thanks to a strong cold front that will swing through early on Wednesday afternoon. We will see rain overtake our region in the morning and that rain could be heavy at times. This could limit visibility on area roadways, and cause pooling and ponding.
Sneaky winter hazards: How to watch for flash freezes on the roads this season
It's for this reason that it's important to know what a flash freeze is and how to watch out for them.
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lakeshore Flood Warning, Lake Effect Snow Warning For Wednesday, Thursday
OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued three separate hazardous weather conditions beginning Wednesday, November 30, and ending Thursday, December 1. Wind Advisory: Noon Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. In effect for Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties from Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 1...
NYSEG suspending late payment charges for all customers this winter season
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two utilities are suspending late payment charges for all its customers this winter season. Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) and New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) made the announcement on Monday. From December 1, through April 15, 2023, the utilities will waive late payment charges for all its customers. […]
WHY ROC: Boundary Breaks Winery creating award-winning wine in the Finger Lakes Region
Boundary Breaks’ Riesling wine was named one of Wine Spectators' Top 100 wines.
Golden Supply Co. in Rochester moves to South Ave.
The new location is across the way from the Rochester skatepark.
2022 Holiday activities and events in Rochester region
There's no shortage of things to do to celebrate the December holidays.
Battery recycling company Li-Cycle brings almost 270 jobs to Monroe County
Representatives with the governor's office said that the spoke operation currently can shred up to 5,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries a year.
No injuries in Country Club Manor fire
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
‘Dellarious’ shop expands in Rochester Public Market
The original blue building is the workshop, and the yellow building next door is for retail.
RG&E suspends late payment charges through April
Additionally, the energy company says that if a customer has unpaid balances through May 1, and enrolls by December 31, they can receive a credit.
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
‘Salena’s Taqueria’ now open in Greece
The location is an expansion of the restaurant in Rochester's Village Gate.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Missing Rochester Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: The missing person alert for 61-year-old Jenny Torres of Rochester has now been canceled. Torres had vanished yesterday afternoon. Authorities say she has a traumatic brain injury and may have been in need of medical attention. Original story:. Authorities are looking for a 61-year-old Rochester women who vanished yesterday...
You Can Help Grant A Western New York Make A Wish This Christmas
Thanks to one social media post going viral, you can help grant a wish for a Western New York child by just sending Christmas cards. According to the posts, The Make a Wish Foundation is granting a wish for Sasha Murphy in Canandaigua. Her wish is fairly simple, she wants to fill her room with Christmas Cards.
