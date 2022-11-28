ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery before another round of wind Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cold and blustery start to Thursday morning, and that will likely continue through the day. Winds are still gusting to around 35 mph and that will continue into the early afternoon before winds slowly subside in the evening. Power outages are not likely with the wind, but the bigger story with the wind will be the feels-like temperatures.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: November comes to an end with gusty winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The passage of a fast-moving strong cold front was very evident today. Gusty winds continue to impact the area with sharply colder temperatures arriving in Rochester. As high pressure pushes across the eastern half of the country, the winds will slowly diminish Thursday afternoon. Tonight expect the gusty...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Rain, Wind, and Flakes all in the same day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The entire kitchen sink is thrown at us for Wednesday with wind, rain, and even flakes by the end of the day. This is all thanks to a strong cold front that will swing through early on Wednesday afternoon. We will see rain overtake our region in the morning and that rain could be heavy at times. This could limit visibility on area roadways, and cause pooling and ponding.
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lakeshore Flood Warning, Lake Effect Snow Warning For Wednesday, Thursday

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued three separate hazardous weather conditions beginning Wednesday, November 30, and ending Thursday, December 1. Wind Advisory: Noon Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. In effect for Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties from Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 1...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

No injuries in Country Club Manor fire

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: Missing Rochester Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing person alert for 61-year-old Jenny Torres of Rochester has now been canceled. Torres had vanished yesterday afternoon. Authorities say she has a traumatic brain injury and may have been in need of medical attention. Original story:. Authorities are looking for a 61-year-old Rochester women who vanished yesterday...
ROCHESTER, NY

