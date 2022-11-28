Read full article on original website
Phillip scores 17, Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Lehigh 64-60
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Da'Shawn Phillip scored 17 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Lehigh 64-60 on Wednesday night. Phillip was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hawks (3-4). Kevon Voyles scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Zion Styles was 2 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
Dejulius' 22 lead Cincinnati past NJIT 86-60
CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius had 22 points in Cincinnati's 86-60 win against NJIT on Wednesday night. Dejulius was 9 of 15 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Bearcats (5-3). Landers Nolley II shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Mika Adams-Woods recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.
Fordham 72, Maine 67
MAINE (4-3) Turgut 2-5 0-2 6, Clayton 2-10 2-2 7, Tynes 4-12 0-0 8, Wright-McLeish 2-4 0-0 5, Juozapaitis 7-11 2-3 19, Filipovity 4-5 3-4 12, Nenadic 4-7 1-2 10, Adetogun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-13 67.
Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Lehigh 60
LEHIGH (4-3) Parolin 5-10 2-2 12, Adiassa 1-4 0-2 2, Higgins 5-11 0-0 14, Taylor 1-10 2-2 5, Whitney-Sidney 5-10 6-6 17, Alamudun 0-5 1-2 1, Sinclair 3-5 0-0 6, Fenton 1-6 0-0 3, Momah 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 11-14 60.
