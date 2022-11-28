ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52

MICHIGAN ST. (5-3) Hauser 6-13 0-0 12, Sissoko 2-5 0-0 4, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Hoggard 5-13 4-4 15, Walker 4-13 2-2 12, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0, Holloman 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2, Kohler 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 6-6 52.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Editorial — There's no such thing as a 'lucky shirt'

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, access to online sports betting apps will be launched in Maryland for the first time ever. According to BetMaryland.com, Maryland saw 16.5 million online sports betting transactions from the start date of Nov. 23 to the end of the Sunday, Nov. 27.
MARYLAND STATE
COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Seven more COVID deaths have been reported in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
W.Va. GOP increases majority as Dem lawmaker flips parties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — One of a shrinking number of Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature announced Thursday that he is changing his party affiliation to Republican. Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County said he is leaving the Democratic party, increasing Republicans' control of the state Senate to 31 of its 34 seats come January. This year, Senate Republicans occupied 23 seats to the Democrats' 11.
Add these 3 scenic cities to your Pacific Northwest itinerary

On their final push to and back from the Pacific Ocean, early 19th-century explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark forever changed the Pacific Northwest and its inhabitants. Retracing their steps today offers a vivid contrast to the harsh conditions they encountered. Contemporary travelers can comfortably immerse themselves in three captivating...
ASTORIA, OR

