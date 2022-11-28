DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes' 24 points helped Dayton defeat Western Michigan 67-47 on Wednesday night. Holmes also added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (4-4). Toumani Camara added 17 points while going 7 of 8 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Mustapha Amzil shot 3 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

DAYTON, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO