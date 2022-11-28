Read full article on original website
WVNews
Holmes' 24 lead Dayton past Western Michigan 67-47
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes' 24 points helped Dayton defeat Western Michigan 67-47 on Wednesday night. Holmes also added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (4-4). Toumani Camara added 17 points while going 7 of 8 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Mustapha Amzil shot 3 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.
WVNews
Jones' 16 lead Xavier past SE Louisiana 95-63
CINCINNATI (AP) — Colby Jones' 16 points helped Xavier defeat SE Louisiana 95-63 on Wednesday night. Jones also added seven assists for the Musketeers (5-3). Zach Freemantle added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Souley Boum was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
WVNews
Dejulius' 22 lead Cincinnati past NJIT 86-60
CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius had 22 points in Cincinnati's 86-60 win against NJIT on Wednesday night. Dejulius was 9 of 15 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Bearcats (5-3). Landers Nolley II shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Mika Adams-Woods recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.
WVNews
Ohio beats Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44 on Wednesday night. Brown shot 7 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (4-3). Elmore James scored 16 points, finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. AJ Clayton shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
WVNews
Dayton 67, W. Michigan 47
W. MICHIGAN (2-6) Simms 4-8 1-3 9, Wright 1-2 1-2 3, Maddox 3-11 0-0 6, Monegro 1-3 1-1 3, Norman 4-11 0-0 10, Hastings 3-6 0-0 7, Hannah 1-4 5-6 8, Hubbard 0-5 1-2 1, Fuller 0-3 0-0 0, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 9-14 47.
