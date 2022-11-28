ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Police investigating death of Belleville woman whose body was found in Washington Park

By Carolyn P. Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Washington Park on Sunday morning.

Margaret M. Stewart, 59, of south 88th Street, Belleville, was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Her body was found in the 2300 block of North 52nd Street in Washington Park around 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

Authorities have released few details, including how Stewart died.

Washington Park Police asked the Illinois State Police for assistance in the investigation.

