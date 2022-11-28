ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WMAZ

Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy