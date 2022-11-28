Read full article on original website
Suspects caught on camera ‘celebrating’ after deadly Atlantic Station shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the moments after a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station in midtown over the weekend. Police said a large group of minors got into a dispute shortly after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.
2nd person dies after shooting that left 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA, Ga. — Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a teenager involved in the fight that left a 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station has died. The teenager, who has not been identified, had been at the hospital in critical condition. Zyion Charles, who was in...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Clayton County Waffle House, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen at a local Waffle House. Officials are searching for 17-year-old Jarkira Brown, who police say had been last seen at the restaurant on the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.
Father, former Atlanta firefighter killed in hit and run; no arrest made
ATLANTA — The family of 37-year-old Tavarius Ridgeway say they feel like they’re living in a nightmare. “The worst thing a mother would want to hear, is her child is gone,” said Tammy Ridgeway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police say...
Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery
Atlanta police are searching for a man with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo below his left eye and a split left earlobe, who they say demanded money at gunpoint from a cellphone repair shop worker at the West End Mall earlier this month.
fox5atlanta.com
Family and friends hold vigil for 12-year-old shooting victim
Outrage is growing in the city of Atlanta after a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station claimed the life of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. His grandmother said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago. DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285. The DeKalb...
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road. Officers found two bullet...
17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman shot neighbor because of barking dog, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch said officers arrested 56-year-old Fonda Spratt after she went into a woman's home and shot her over a complaint about a barking dog. Flowery Branch police said the victim was treated for injuries at a hospital and was considered stable. Spratt faces...
Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death
The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-down East Point apartment told investigators her child was already dead and that she set the fire to conceal it, city officials said Monday.
WMAZ
Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services had prior contact with the mother of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a fire at an East Point apartment last week, the agency confirmed Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Texas man killed in shooting at Norcross home, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Texas resident found shot in the head at a Norcross home. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 officers responded to reports of a person shot on Estates Court at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov, 27. At...
Man fatally shot in dispute with another man while visiting a friend
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a verbal altercation overnight Monday. Police said at 12:25 a.m., officers were called out to 1838 Moore St NW about a person shot. When they got to the scene they found a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Update: Investigators find 'critical' missing 9-year-old
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has reportedly found the critical missing 9-year-old child they were looking for. Roderick went missing around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He has since been found. Authorities said he was in good health.
50-year-old man shot, killed in DeKalb, suspect being questioned by police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot late Monday night. DeKalb police said they found the victim, whose identity has not been released by police, in the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. EMS...
Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
