whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

National Park receives $14 million to improve towpath trail, railroad

Cuyahoga Valley National Park has received approximately $14 million through the Great American Outdoors Act to assure continued access to recreational experiences in CVNP. The project will stabilize the riverbank at sites along the Cuyahoga River where erosion threatens the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad tracks. Work is expected to begin in October and continue through early 2025. Updates, including any necessary short-term closures, will be posted on the park website.
ideastream.org

Fairlawn Mayor Bill Roth steps down after 26 years in office

Summit County’s longest-serving mayor is stepping down today. Bill Roth has been the mayor of Fairlawn for more than two decades. Roth moved from New York to Ohio after graduating from SUNY Buffalo to attend law school at the University of Akron in 1980. "Actually it's turned out to...
FAIRLAWN, OH
New York Post

Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them

A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland selects ArtCraft Building for new police headquarters

Cleveland announced it has selected the historic ArtCraft building as the location for its new police headquarters. The project is estimated to wrap up in 2025 and will house all of the Cleveland Division of Police. Located on Superior Avenue in the former garment district, the 250,000 square foot building...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH

Comments / 0

