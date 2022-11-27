Read full article on original website
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
Troopers: Weather conditions led to crash on Ohio Turnpike
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to mile marker 235 of the turnpike around 9:30 a.m.
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
Middlefield contractor faces $414,000 in fines for exposing workers to “deadly fall hazards
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Middlefield-based roofing and siding contractor is facing more than $400,000 in penalties after federal regulators found its employees working at dangerous heights without fall protection on several occasions. While working in Tallmadge and Columbia Station in June, inspectors saw C.R.H. Roofing LLC workers at heights...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
scriptype.com
National Park receives $14 million to improve towpath trail, railroad
Cuyahoga Valley National Park has received approximately $14 million through the Great American Outdoors Act to assure continued access to recreational experiences in CVNP. The project will stabilize the riverbank at sites along the Cuyahoga River where erosion threatens the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad tracks. Work is expected to begin in October and continue through early 2025. Updates, including any necessary short-term closures, will be posted on the park website.
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
IIt's from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at their building on North Park Avenue in Warren.
ideastream.org
Fairlawn Mayor Bill Roth steps down after 26 years in office
Summit County’s longest-serving mayor is stepping down today. Bill Roth has been the mayor of Fairlawn for more than two decades. Roth moved from New York to Ohio after graduating from SUNY Buffalo to attend law school at the University of Akron in 1980. "Actually it's turned out to...
Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them
A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side
Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Flames break out at Cleveland Public Library branch
Firefighters were at Cleveland Public Library's Lorain Avenue branch after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
WLBT
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
wksu.org
Cleveland selects ArtCraft Building for new police headquarters
Cleveland announced it has selected the historic ArtCraft building as the location for its new police headquarters. The project is estimated to wrap up in 2025 and will house all of the Cleveland Division of Police. Located on Superior Avenue in the former garment district, the 250,000 square foot building...
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
How Ohio deer hunting has changed
Monday marks the start of Ohio's deer gun hunting season. While the designated “gun week" and "bonus days” remain popular, data shows it’s another weapon of choice helping the sport grow.
