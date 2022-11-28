Read full article on original website
77-Year-Old Charles Joyner Dead In A Hit-And-run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The accident happened at Opry Mills Drive at around 10 p.m. Charles Joyner, 77 was crossing the road with his daughter who is 57 years old and got struck by an SUV.
Two 15-year-old girls overdose at Oak Plains Academy, one dead, the other in critical condition
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One 15-year-old girl is dead and another is in critical condition after overdosing on over-the-counter medication, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a CPR in progress at the Oak Plains Academy, 1751 Oak Plains Rd.,...
Man arrested after burglarizing Mt. Juliet officer’s personal car
A man was arrested after reportedly stealing from an off duty Mt. Juliet police officer's personal car.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Police search for five suspects who attacked Buddhist monk, stole from Nashville Temple
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for five people who attacked a Buddhist monk and robbed a Nashville Temple. The attackers robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville Sunday morning, Metro Police report. The victim was approached by the individuals at...
Woman accused of fleeing hit-and-run scene arrested by Clarksville police
The woman accused of hitting two pedestrians earlier this month before driving off from the scene has been arrested.
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
Police looking for man who pawned guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of pawning off a guitar that had been stolen from a Nashville music studio. Police say the classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio on Nov. 11 and was pawned off later that afternoon.
Woman charged after shots fired into Germantown apartments
The shooting happened on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
‘We got gunshots’: 911 calls reveal horrifying moments inside Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Newly released 911 calls reveal just how terrifying it was for hospital staff and patients after a gunman snuck into a Nashville hospital and opened fire. Police were dispatched to Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital on Church Street early Saturday morning. Security had reported they heard...
Nashville police, city leaders address speeding and other issues in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--City leaders have gathered to talk about the needs for the citizens of Antioch. One of their biggest wants is to stop dangerous diving on their neighborhood streets. Police say they are aware of the speeding issue and want to put an end to it as well. Metro Police...
Man accused of stealing scanners from major retailers across US arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man accused of stealing electronic scanners from major retailers across the country has been arrested at Nashville International Airport. Police say Anthony Canales, of New York, will fly into cities, rent a vehicle, stay for three to four days, and steal handheld scanners from major retailers like Kroger, Lowes, and Target.
Donelson road rage incident leads to slashed tires
Metro police reported James Wilkerson, 41, initially made contact with the victim in the area of 3150 McGavock Pike, which is the address of McGavock High School.
Two teens die after overdose at Ashland City residential treatment program
One teen girl is dead and another is in critical condition after authorities said the two overdosed on over-the-counter medication from an Ashland City residential treatment program.
Murfreesboro Police search for woman who may be part of Felony Lane Gang
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a person if interest in a fraud case who may be part of a Felony Lane Gang. The individual cashed a stolen check at the Wilson Bank & Trust on Franklin Road using a stolen identification on Nov. 25, Murfreesboro Police report.
Metro Police search for suspect who opened fire on an Antioch laundromat, injured victim
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the person responsible for shooting a man inside a laundromat on Antioch Pike in November. Police report that the victim was on his phone when he said the suspect in the attached photos opened fire outside the Jumbo Laundry in Antioch on Nov. 16.
Sophomore brought loaded gun on her first day at Hillwood High: Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10th grade student hat Hillwood High School is facing charges after police say she brought a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police say it was the 16-year-old's first day at the school. The student was reportedly observed walking in a hallway and appeared to be upset. Officers said she stated that "she had a weapon and would shoot up the school."
Suspected serial thief arrested again after stealing from Home Depot multiple times
A 28-year-old man accused of stealing at least $50,000 worth of merchandise from a home appliance store over multiple incidents has been taken into custody.
Police looking for man accused of shooting, injuring person at Nashville laundromat
The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking to identify a gunman who reportedly shot and injured a man inside of a laundromat earlier in November.
This Nashville man has been missing 50 years. His family hasn't quit looking.
Family members of a man missing since 1975 are still holding out hope answers will come.
