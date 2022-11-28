ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man accused of stealing scanners from major retailers across US arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man accused of stealing electronic scanners from major retailers across the country has been arrested at Nashville International Airport. Police say Anthony Canales, of New York, will fly into cities, rent a vehicle, stay for three to four days, and steal handheld scanners from major retailers like Kroger, Lowes, and Target.
Sophomore brought loaded gun on her first day at Hillwood High: Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10th grade student hat Hillwood High School is facing charges after police say she brought a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police say it was the 16-year-old's first day at the school. The student was reportedly observed walking in a hallway and appeared to be upset. Officers said she stated that "she had a weapon and would shoot up the school."
