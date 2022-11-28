Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
KBTX.com
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
texasbreaking.com
Near Death Experience for Two Drivers in Texas State Highway Road Mishap
At least two drivers were critical following a reported major road accident on a Texas state highway. North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported significant accident on SH 105 East, just east of FM 1485, at around 4:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. When units got...
KBTX.com
Advocates raise awareness of missing teens, explain how Amber Alerts work
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and Unbound Now Bryan College Station are raising awareness and educating residents about what may seem like an increase in endangered person alerts. Over the last few months, there have been several missing or endangered alerts issued for Brazos...
Click2Houston.com
Spring man believes thieves followed him from Galleria to Spring, stealing thousands worth of goods from his vehicle
SPRING – A ride home from the Galleria Mall on Black Friday ended with thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from the back of a family’s S.U.V., according to one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous. He suspects he was followed from valet parking at...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two killed, one arrested from two separate crashes in southeast Liberty County
Two women were killed and a Spring man is facing charges from two unrelated crashes in the Raywood and Devers area in southeast Liberty County. The first of the two took place on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:39 p.m., about two miles east of Raywood on US 90. According to...
KBTX.com
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Bryan Police Department remained on the scene of a homicide investigation past sunset on Wednesday as concerned neighbors were left to speculate on what led up murder and who was killed. Police said they were notified of a deceased man inside a home...
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Have A Moment Of Silence For Former Commissioner And Bryan City Councilman
Tuesday morning’s Brazos County commission meeting included county judge Duane Peters honoring former commissioner and Bryan city councilman Kenny Mallard, who died November 17. Peters asked for a moment of silence to remember Mallard and his family. Mallard, a Bryan native and Bryan High graduate who with his father...
KBTX.com
Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
KBTX.com
Bryan High Orchestra prepares for holiday concert and electric light show
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After months of preparation, the Bryan High School Orchestra is ready to wow visitors Monday, December 5, at its annual electric light performance. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center located at 800 South Coulter Avenue in Bryan. Tickets are...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
KBTX.com
Bryan church serving thousands through mobile pantry
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the rise in prices everywhere, The Kingdom Focus Ministries is continuing to serve thousands in Bryan/College Station through its mobile food pantry. It’s been in existence for nearly two years and has supplied over 3,000 family food bags and over 17,000 children’s bags. The church has also given away hundreds of pounds of meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and bread.
KBTX.com
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020. Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.
KBTX.com
College Station Rotary Club to hold annual Clothing for Kids event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -89 children will be receiving $175 for clothing as part of this year’s Clothing for Kids event hosted by the Rotary Club of College Station. Kids will be able to shop the isles of Target early Saturday morning on December 3. “Especially with prices going...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Credit Hotel Clerk For Arresting Three Houston Men On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters
Local law enforcement has arrested 27 men from the Houston area this year on charges of stealing catalytic converters. That includes three who were caught around 4:30 Monday morning in College Station. College Station police credit a hotel clerk reporting that they saw someone cutting a converter in their parking...
KBTX.com
Suspected catalytic converter thieves nabbed by College Station PD K9
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police took three men into custody after an alert citizen tipped them off to suspicious activity on Texas Avenue. At the time of this story, the suspects were not identified but police shared the following summary of what happened:. “#seesomethingsaysomething came into play...
