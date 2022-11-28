ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan High Orchestra prepares for holiday concert and electric light show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After months of preparation, the Bryan High School Orchestra is ready to wow visitors Monday, December 5, at its annual electric light performance. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center located at 800 South Coulter Avenue in Bryan. Tickets are...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan church serving thousands through mobile pantry

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the rise in prices everywhere, The Kingdom Focus Ministries is continuing to serve thousands in Bryan/College Station through its mobile food pantry. It’s been in existence for nearly two years and has supplied over 3,000 family food bags and over 17,000 children’s bags. The church has also given away hundreds of pounds of meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and bread.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020. Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Suspected catalytic converter thieves nabbed by College Station PD K9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police took three men into custody after an alert citizen tipped them off to suspicious activity on Texas Avenue. At the time of this story, the suspects were not identified but police shared the following summary of what happened:. “#seesomethingsaysomething came into play...

