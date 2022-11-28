Valerie Complex here with another episode of the Scene 2 Seen Podcast! Today’s episode is a double whammy as both Elegance Bratton and Raul Castillo are with me to chat about The Inspection, which debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and was the closing night film at the New York Film Festival. Bratton is a director, writer and producer who began making films as a US Marine after spending a decade homeless. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, his work captures stories untold with an intention to show the universal power of our shared humanity. The Inspection,...

23 MINUTES AGO