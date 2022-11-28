ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Why the US needs a biodiversity strategy — and fast

Governments around the world are busily preparing for the upcoming meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in early December. Their goal is to work together to determine global biodiversity targets for the next 10 years. But as preparations are underway...
AFP

Belgium sent packing from World Cup as Croatia and Morocco progress

Belgium's star-studded team crashed out of the World Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw with 2018 finalists Croatia, who qualified for the last 16 along with Morocco. Instead it was Luka Modric's Croatia who celebrated, qualifying for the knockout stage as the second-placed team in Group F, with five points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy