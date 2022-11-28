Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County CourthouseMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousandsJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services had prior contact with the mother of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a fire at an East Point apartment last week, the agency confirmed Tuesday.
fox13memphis.com
Woman shoots neighbor over barking dogs, police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police arrested a woman accused of shooting her neighbor after an argument over barking dogs. The Flowery Branch Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a woman in the street who had been shot multiple times.
Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta
A second child has died following a shooting on the 17th Street bridge, according to investigators....
fox13memphis.com
Mother allegedly confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter in Georgia
EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother in East Point, Georgia, allegedly confessed to killing her 4-year-old daughter last week, officials say. According to a news release from the East Point Police Department, Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, has been arrested in connection with the death of a child, injury to another minor and the setting of an apartment fire.
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools lock down in response to phony threats, police say
Fake threats affected Cartersville and Cambridge high schools in metro Atlanta. Savannah High School was one of the first schools targeted by the hoax.
Woman searching for her brother finds out he died in Clayton County Jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who said she had been searching for her brother for days found out he had died inside the Clayton County Jail. Laterral England said her brother, Terry Lee Thurmond, left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving, and she hadn’t heard from him since.
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found fatally shot Friday evening inside a Clayton County home, police said....
fox13memphis.com
Police: Former NFL player arrested after taking suitcase from airport
ATLANTA — A former player for multiple NFL teams is facing charges after officers said he took a suitcase at an airport and stole an item from inside it. Body camera footage obtained by WSB-TV shows Damien Parms being arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Police told WSB-TV...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman killed, husband injured in Buford during domestic dispute
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot and killed and her husband was shot and injured on Sunday morning. According to Buford officials, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin, each suffering from gunshot wounds.
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend. Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers. Here...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old with medical issues who was reported missing since Tuesday morning. According to Clayton County officials, Jarkira Brown was last seen at the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows man throw pistol from truck during traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Body camera video shows the arrest of a man wanted for a violent home invasion in Douglas County. Coweta County deputies said they found a cache of drugs and guns in the man's pickup truck. Video shows deputies pull over 38-year-old Joshua Deleon, who tosses a...
Inmate dies after struggle with Clayton County officers, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Clayton County Jail inmate died Monday night. GBI officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry lee Thurmond of Hapeville attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail when other inmates and officers attempted to stop him. [DOWNLOAD:...
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
Comments / 0