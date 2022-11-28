ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Experience holiday magic at Santa's Enchanted Workshop

Through the elf door is the first step in an experience that will transport you to a magical holiday world. Inside this workshop, families are invited to meet someone very special and see just how Santa operates his North Pole workshop. What You Need To Know. Santa's enchanted workshop came...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
BAY LAKE, FL
Bay News 9

Search for missing man with dementia continues

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Monday, November 28, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office gave new updates on the search of a missing 73-year-old Eustis man with dementia, Herman McClenton. What You Need To Know. McClenton went missing on Thanksgiving day. Deputies are still searching. The family will stay in town...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem

SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Brevard school board chair, sheriff propose stricter disciplinary policy

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County School Board chairman and Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Monday announced plans to crack down on classroom interruptions with a new school disciplinary policy. What You Need To Know. Brevard County is establishing a new school disciplinary policy. School administrators don't have the tools...
Bay News 9

Brevard County School leaders call for new code of conduct

The Brevard Public Schools Board Chairman and the Brevard Federation of Teachers gave more details on why a new code of conduct was required at the school district on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. What You Need To Know. Forty-two teachers quit before thanksgiving break. The top reported reason was student...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

"We're sick of this problem" Polk residents say waste management isn't picking up trash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County board of commissioners just declared a state of emergency, saying Waste Management has consistently missed trash pickups for over a year. “Polk County Waste Management skipped trash pickup before Thanksgiving. What am I supposed to do with that?” questioned one Polk County resident. “We’re all getting sick of this.”

