FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay News 9
Experience holiday magic at Santa's Enchanted Workshop
Through the elf door is the first step in an experience that will transport you to a magical holiday world. Inside this workshop, families are invited to meet someone very special and see just how Santa operates his North Pole workshop. What You Need To Know. Santa's enchanted workshop came...
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9. In Pinellas County, students are...
Bay News 9
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series
BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
Bay News 9
Leesburg nonprofit receives $6K from Umatilla church for Giving Tuesday
EUSTIS, Fla. — Nonprofits around the region are fundraising as part of Giving Tuesday. In Lake County, one nonprofit is helping children in foster care transition into adulthood. What You Need To Know. According to DCF. more than 20% of young adults who come out of foster care become...
Bay News 9
Search for missing man with dementia continues
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Monday, November 28, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office gave new updates on the search of a missing 73-year-old Eustis man with dementia, Herman McClenton. What You Need To Know. McClenton went missing on Thanksgiving day. Deputies are still searching. The family will stay in town...
Bay News 9
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg gets 11 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — The former tax collector for Seminole County, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday. He found out his fate in a courtroom in the Middle District of Florida in the second day of sentencing proceedings. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to six federal...
Bay News 9
Former Seminole tax collector seeks reduced sentence after aiding investigations
ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to persuade a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
Bay News 9
Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem
SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
Bay News 9
Brevard school board chair, sheriff propose stricter disciplinary policy
COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County School Board chairman and Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Monday announced plans to crack down on classroom interruptions with a new school disciplinary policy. What You Need To Know. Brevard County is establishing a new school disciplinary policy. School administrators don't have the tools...
Bay News 9
Brevard County School leaders call for new code of conduct
The Brevard Public Schools Board Chairman and the Brevard Federation of Teachers gave more details on why a new code of conduct was required at the school district on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. What You Need To Know. Forty-two teachers quit before thanksgiving break. The top reported reason was student...
Bay News 9
"We're sick of this problem" Polk residents say waste management isn't picking up trash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County board of commissioners just declared a state of emergency, saying Waste Management has consistently missed trash pickups for over a year. “Polk County Waste Management skipped trash pickup before Thanksgiving. What am I supposed to do with that?” questioned one Polk County resident. “We’re all getting sick of this.”
