The No.23 Iowa State took on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in this Wednesday night matchup with a winning score of 63-44. Although the Cyclones only led by two at half, they eventually pulled away thanks to hot shooting from their guards. Senior guard Caleb Grill led all scorers with 16 points. The Cyclones were fortunate enough to bounce back from the tough championship loss to UConn in the PKI tournament and are now 6-1 in the early season at the end of November.

AMES, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO