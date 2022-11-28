ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

widerightnattylite.com

Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Dakota

Iowa State was beaten by UConn 71-53 in the Phil Knight Invitational Championship Game on Sunday. The Huskies had 29 more rebounds and got to the line 15 more times than the Cyclones. Osun Osunniyi was the leading scorer for the Cyclones with 14 points. Iowa State had its chances, but the rebounding was too much to overcome.
widerightnattylite.com

Three takeaways from Iowa State’s win over North Dakota

The No.23 Iowa State took on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in this Wednesday night matchup with a winning score of 63-44. Although the Cyclones only led by two at half, they eventually pulled away thanks to hot shooting from their guards. Senior guard Caleb Grill led all scorers with 16 points. The Cyclones were fortunate enough to bounce back from the tough championship loss to UConn in the PKI tournament and are now 6-1 in the early season at the end of November.
widerightnattylite.com

Twister Sisters Before the Storm: SIUE

Iowa State held a 17-point lead over North Carolina but was unable to hold onto the lead late. UNC got hot late and the Cyclones couldn’t buy a bucket. Sad. Stephanie Soares led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Joens poured in 18 points and snagged 9 boards. Emily Ryan finished with a season-high 10 assists.
KCCI.com

ISU loses playmaking sophomore to portal

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State just ended the season in last place. A promising playmaker won't be back to help turn things around. Monday, running back Deon Silas announced he is transferring. He would have been one of the team's top backs next year as a junior. His sophomore...
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/28): Iowa, Iowa State stay in top 10

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa are still inside the top 10 of the latest women's college basketball rankings released by the Associated Press. The Cyclones come in at No. 8 while Iowa was No. 10. Creighton is also ranked, coming at No. 13. ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25. 3. UConn.
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State football transfer portal tracker

Below is an updated look at every Iowa State football player who has entered his name into the transfer portal entering this off-season:. Mason Chambers entered the portal on Tuesday, after amassing 22 tackles this season and appearing in all 12 games. Deon Silas announced on Monday, November 28 that...
widerightnattylite.com

Sudden Victory (Ep. 2) - The CyHawk Preview

Iowa State wrestling wrapped up the “fluff” portion of their schedule. Jacob and Sam discuss that as well as preview Sunday’s top ten showdown against the team out east.
cyclonefanatic.com

Mason Chambers enters the transfer portal

Iowa State defensive back Mason Chambers announced over social media that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal, becoming the third player from the program to do so since the end of the regular season. Chambers finished the season with 22 tackles defensively and 2.5 tackles for...
