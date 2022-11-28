Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Dakota
Iowa State was beaten by UConn 71-53 in the Phil Knight Invitational Championship Game on Sunday. The Huskies had 29 more rebounds and got to the line 15 more times than the Cyclones. Osun Osunniyi was the leading scorer for the Cyclones with 14 points. Iowa State had its chances, but the rebounding was too much to overcome.
Three takeaways from Iowa State’s win over North Dakota
The No.23 Iowa State took on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in this Wednesday night matchup with a winning score of 63-44. Although the Cyclones only led by two at half, they eventually pulled away thanks to hot shooting from their guards. Senior guard Caleb Grill led all scorers with 16 points. The Cyclones were fortunate enough to bounce back from the tough championship loss to UConn in the PKI tournament and are now 6-1 in the early season at the end of November.
The Iowa Vs. Duke Matchup Is About More Than Just Basketball
When Iowa takes the floor against Duke next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City it will be a big moment for Hawkeye basketball fans. But Iowa being a part of the Jimmy V Classic means more than just a great game. It means crucial funding to help fight childhood cancer.
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: SIUE
Iowa State held a 17-point lead over North Carolina but was unable to hold onto the lead late. UNC got hot late and the Cyclones couldn’t buy a bucket. Sad. Stephanie Soares led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Joens poured in 18 points and snagged 9 boards. Emily Ryan finished with a season-high 10 assists.
ISU loses playmaking sophomore to portal
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State just ended the season in last place. A promising playmaker won't be back to help turn things around. Monday, running back Deon Silas announced he is transferring. He would have been one of the team's top backs next year as a junior. His sophomore...
Women's College Basketball (11/28): Iowa, Iowa State stay in top 10
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa are still inside the top 10 of the latest women's college basketball rankings released by the Associated Press. The Cyclones come in at No. 8 while Iowa was No. 10. Creighton is also ranked, coming at No. 13. ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25. 3. UConn.
Iowa State football transfer portal tracker
Below is an updated look at every Iowa State football player who has entered his name into the transfer portal entering this off-season:. Mason Chambers entered the portal on Tuesday, after amassing 22 tackles this season and appearing in all 12 games. Deon Silas announced on Monday, November 28 that...
Sudden Victory (Ep. 2) - The CyHawk Preview
Iowa State wrestling wrapped up the “fluff” portion of their schedule. Jacob and Sam discuss that as well as preview Sunday’s top ten showdown against the team out east.
Mason Chambers enters the transfer portal
Iowa State defensive back Mason Chambers announced over social media that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal, becoming the third player from the program to do so since the end of the regular season. Chambers finished the season with 22 tackles defensively and 2.5 tackles for...
