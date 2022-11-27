Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
Opinion: Hugh Freeze won the press conference
Hugh Freeze won many over in his first full day as Auburn's head football coach.
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
CBS Sports
Hugh Freeze denies relinquishing control of social media accounts after hiring as Auburn football coach
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze relinquished control of his social media accounts ahead of being hired by the program and first-year athletic director John Cohen, according to Sports Illustrated. Freeze, who has been known to be active on Twitter, has a history of questionable tweets and direct messages. There has...
247Sports
Freeze: 'Let's finish up our schedule so I can go out and recruit'
AUBURN, Alabama — As Auburn's new head coach Hugh Freeze has to make the rounds. He has to have the press conference, he has to meet the necessary people and have the meetings, but he's looking to wrap that up as quickly as possible. Priority No. 1 is getting...
College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision
Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
Auburn's Coaching Search Is Reportedly Getting 'Pushback'
Auburn University's administration is reportedly "pushing back" on the programs coaching search after losing out on Lane Kiffin once he re-upped with the Rebels. According to Chris Dodd of CBS Sports, higher-ups at Auburn are very unhappy after sinking most of their eggs into the Kiffin basket, only for him to go back to Ole Miss.
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Auburn top five announced
Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn
Here are five OC candidates to look out for under new Auburn HC Hugh Freeze.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
247Sports
Auburn lands commitment from Opelika pass-rusher Brenton Williams
Auburn doesn't have a permanent head coach yet, but it does have a need along the defensive line. Just a few days after 4-star defensive lineman Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn, Auburn added 3-star edge Brenton Williams from just down the road at Opelika. Listed as an edge, at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Williams projects more so as a defensive end or pass rusher, fitting a similar mold to Reed and 4-star commit Wilky Denaud out of Fort Pierce, Fla.
collegeandmagnolia.com
DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE
I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Auburn, December 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Auburn High School football team will have a game with Thompson High School on November 30, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
WSFA
Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the dates and times for each of the teams that have made it to the 2022 Super 7 State Football Championships. The games will be played between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus...
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
Take a look at how the Class 1A-4A football teams match up for this week’s Super 7
ANDALUSIA (13-1) vs. CHEROKEE COUNTY (12-2) Time: 11 a.m., Friday. Path to the Super 7: Andalusia – Beat Jackson 25-10, American Christian 31-7, Anniston 35-28 and Montgomery Catholic 29-26; Cherokee County – Beat Corner 47-10, West Morgan 42-28, Randolph 35-21 and Oneonta 42-21. Coaches: Andalusia – Trent Taylor...
Comments / 0