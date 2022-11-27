ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff

Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision

Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school. There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.
The Spun

Auburn's Coaching Search Is Reportedly Getting 'Pushback'

Auburn University's administration is reportedly "pushing back" on the programs coaching search after losing out on Lane Kiffin once he re-upped with the Rebels. According to Chris Dodd of CBS Sports, higher-ups at Auburn are very unhappy after sinking most of their eggs into the Kiffin basket, only for him to go back to Ole Miss.
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Auburn top five announced

Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
wvtm13.com

Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
247Sports

Auburn lands commitment from Opelika pass-rusher Brenton Williams

Auburn doesn't have a permanent head coach yet, but it does have a need along the defensive line. Just a few days after 4-star defensive lineman Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn, Auburn added 3-star edge Brenton Williams from just down the road at Opelika. Listed as an edge, at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Williams projects more so as a defensive end or pass rusher, fitting a similar mold to Reed and 4-star commit Wilky Denaud out of Fort Pierce, Fla.
collegeandmagnolia.com

DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE

I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
High School Football PRO

Auburn, December 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Auburn High School football team will have a game with Thompson High School on November 30, 2022, 17:00:00.
AL.com

Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains

Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
thebamabuzz.com

Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn

Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
