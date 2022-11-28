Read full article on original website
Australian jailed in Myanmar applauded in Parliament
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who spent almost two years imprisoned in Myanmar, received a hero’s welcome Thursday at Australia’s Parliament House where lawmakers rose in a standing ovation and the prime minister praised his courage, optimism and resilience. Turnell, an adviser to...
UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war
BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations said Thursday that it is asking member states for a record $51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide. The global body’s humanitarian office said the funds are needed to...
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
Security meeting overshadowed by Russia’s war, ban on Lavrov
LODZ, Poland (AP) — Europe’s largest security organization opened a meeting Thursday with foreign ministers and other representatives strongly denouncing Russia’s war against Ukraine, a conflict that is among the greatest challenges the body has faced in its nearly half-century of existence. The Organization for Security and...
Belarus’ top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus on Tuesday held a state funeral for its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He...
Russian booksellers 'worried' by spectre of censorship
Russian publishers at a leading Moscow bookfair told AFP Thursday they were "all very worried" by new restrictions and feared the return of Soviet-like censorship. Tatiana Stoyanova, who also works at the same publishers, said the restrictions could lead to a revival of the Soviet "samizdat" practise that saw the underground publishing of banned books.
EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch recommended Wednesday that billions of euros of EU funds allocated to Hungary remain frozen over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting the growing rift between the EU’s traditional Western democratic values and its partner’s democratic backsliding.
Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate
ROME (AP) — Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin’s...
Su-57 Felon To Enter Service With Elite Russian Air Force Unit
UncreditedA historic unit in Russia's Far East will be first to receive Su-57 fighters, but until then, its Su-35s are fighting in the war in Ukraine.
Analysis: Under Jiang, China projected a more open image
He grinned, and — just eight years after the crackdown on democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square — the spectacle of China’s ruler beaming and glad-handing people in the very heart of capitalism seemed at once charming and really, really odd. It was an October morning in 1997...
‘Do something:’ Ukraine works to heal soldiers’ mental scars
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Sleep plunges the soldier back into the horrors of Ukraine’s battlefields. He can hear bombs falling again and picture explosions. He imagines himself frantically running, trying to save himself and others. The nightmares are so vivid and frightening that he pleads with his doctor for help. “It will blow my mind,” he warns. “So do something.”
German police raid, question online hate speech suspects
BERLIN (AP) — German police searched homes and questioned suspects as part of an annual nationwide crackdown against online hate speech, authorities said Wednesday. Police carried out 91 operations in 14 German states. In the central state of Hesse, officers investigated three women and six men, ages 17 to...
5 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man during an operation Tuesday evening in the occupied West Bank, raising to five the number of Palestinians killed in less than 24 hours of fighting. A female Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a car ramming. It was...
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defense ties between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese H-6K bombers...
European court rejects far-right teacher’s blacklist appeal
BERLIN (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a German teacher’s appeal against being blacklisted for her far-right activities, because they are considered incompatible with Germany’s constitution. Ingeborg Godenau, who has a long history of involvement with far-right parties and groups, had petitioned the...
Israeli forces kill 2 militants in West Bank arrest raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during an arrest raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, according to the military and the Islamic Jihad militant group, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between the sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Naeem Jamal...
Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities in Central African Republic have opened an investigation after a low-flying fighter jet dropped explosives near a base for Russian mercenaries working with the country’s military. The attack took place in the early hours of Monday at the Cotenaf base in...
In protest-riven Iran, some celebrate U.S. World Cup victory
BAGHDAD (AP) — Soccer fans in Iran’s Kurdish region set off fireworks and honked car horns early Wednesday to celebrate the U.S. win over the Iranian national team in a politically charged World Cup match that divided the protest-riven country. Cheering fans hit the streets in Iran’s Kurdish-majority...
