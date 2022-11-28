Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
St. Michael's Episcopal Church Has a Walk-Through Holiday Display With Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Enjoy a Festive Holiday Tea at the Historic McAllister HouseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after police say he caused a crash at a busy Colorado Springs intersection during the Wednesday evening commute. The pedestrian was crossing the street at Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard just after 5:20 p.m. when he was hit by a car. The man was hurt and taken to the hospital, though there are no reports of his injuries being life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene.
Police identify handcuffed suspect who shot Denver officer
Police say 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman is the person who shot and wounded a Denver police officer Monday night at the Denver Downtown Detention Center just before he was to be booked in jail for suspected car theft.The officer was shot in the neck, but police tell CBS News Colorado he was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and is "continuing to recover at home."Police returned fire on Cheeseman, and a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department says he remains in the hospital in critical condition.During a press conference, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said that at about 9 p.m. police spotted...
Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat. 11 News has reached out to the police chief for more information.
Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty in connection to Mitchell student’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death. According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class...
WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW
WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. A hit-and-run...
WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park
The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
Fire contained at former Hotel Elegante building in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have contained a fire at the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment building, firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside just before 8:30 Thursday morning. The fire department tweeted about 9 a.m. that crews had...
Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary tied to a disturbing act that was carried out in Colorado in 2016. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reporting 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia faces 88 to 112 years to life in prison for the violent crime. The DA’s Office shared details on the case with the public through a news release on Tuesday.
Pueblo store employee chases, pins down robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A store employee chased down an armed robber, pinning him until law enforcement. Pueblo police say the incident happened Sunday night at a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello. According to one of the store clerks, a man walked up to the counter with a knife and started yelling for the employee to give him money from the register.
Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Suspects, police exchange gunfire near Aurora Central High; no one injured
A shelter-in-place for residents just west of Aurora Central High School Wednesday night has been lifted, nearly nine hours after multiple suspects and police offices exchanged gunfire.
WATCH: Suspected porch pirate steals Christmas gift, victim says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who lives in Pueblo sent 11 News the above video, showing a person taking a package right off her front porch. If you have porch pirate video, we might be able to help in the case by putting the criminal’s face out there. Click here to submit your videos.
Terrorism bulletin issued following Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs and incidents targeting the Jewish community
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - If you see something, say something. That’s the message being shared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that was issued on Wednesday and is scheduled to expire May 24, 2023. The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the...
Denver Pays $65K Settlement to Prisoner Eric Brandt Over F-Word Arrest
Eric Brandt's civil-rights complaints have cost governments across metro Denver plenty over the years — and that continues to be the case even though he's currently in prison. On November 28, Denver City Council agreed to pay Brandt $65,000 to settle a lawsuit over his arrest four years ago for shouting "No Justice? No Peace! Fuck the Denver police!" on the 16th Street Mall.
