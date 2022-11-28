Police say 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman is the person who shot and wounded a Denver police officer Monday night at the Denver Downtown Detention Center just before he was to be booked in jail for suspected car theft.The officer was shot in the neck, but police tell CBS News Colorado he was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and is "continuing to recover at home."Police returned fire on Cheeseman, and a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department says he remains in the hospital in critical condition.During a press conference, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said that at about 9 p.m. police spotted...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO