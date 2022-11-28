Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Deshaun Watson accusers expected to attend his Browns debut against Houston Texans in a suite with Tony Buzbee: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn how many women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are expected to be at his Browns debut in...
Deshaun Watson accusers make plans for Browns-Texans game
After serving an 11-game suspension and paying a $5 million fine over allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his return to NFL action on Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. Many of his accusers will also be on hand to witness the game and send Read more... The post Deshaun Watson accusers make plans for Browns-Texans game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
NFL Draft Profile: Connor Degenhardt, Quarterback, New Haven Chargers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for New Haven QB Connor Degenhardt
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
Attorney Tony Buzbee will attend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston with some of Watson’s accusers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. He will face his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct...
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss
Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
