Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Deshaun Watson accusers make plans for Browns-Texans game

After serving an 11-game suspension and paying a $5 million fine over allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his return to NFL action on Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. Many of his accusers will also be on hand to witness the game and send Read more... The post Deshaun Watson accusers make plans for Browns-Texans game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss

Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL

