Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
November 29, 2022 Forecast First
Up to one inch of snowfall in Grand Junction, surrounding areas had more accumulation further north and south. We have a slow warm-up expected today, but later this week another storm system is moving in.
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
14 dogs rescued from camper fire in Mesa County
Deputies in Mesa County rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office did not release any information on the dogs' owner.
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
The race for House District 3 goes to recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
Grand Junction celebrating new City Child Care Facility Dec. 6
A ribbon cutting ceremony is in order. Last year, the City of Grand Junction was awarded a grant worth $800,000 for state-funded employee-based child care. This grant was a catalyst for the childcare project Parks and Recreation will soon operate. Soon after, Grand Junction City Council members expanded the same project by approving an additional $600,000. These funds will add nearly 1800 square feet to the childcare facility, increasing the total number of rooms from three to five.
House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
