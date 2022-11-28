ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

November 29, 2022 Forecast First

Up to one inch of snowfall in Grand Junction, surrounding areas had more accumulation further north and south. We have a slow warm-up expected today, but later this week another storm system is moving in.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

December Calendar of Holiday Events In Grand Junction

The holiday season is in full swing and the December calendar is chock-full of wonderful events and happenings you won't want to miss. The holidays can be a stressful time because our calendars fill up, we have Christmas shopping to do, trees and houses to decorate, and parties to attend all while fulfilling our family, church, and work obligations and responsibilities.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater

A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you are looking for some time to start reading a new book in these colder months, look no further. Joseph Colwell, an author, wrote his newest novel, ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’. The book follows the story of a young girl with big dreams who quickly endures heartbreak and setbacks ultimately leading to her recluse like nature.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays

It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

The race for House District 3 goes to recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction celebrating new City Child Care Facility Dec. 6

A ribbon cutting ceremony is in order. Last year, the City of Grand Junction was awarded a grant worth $800,000 for state-funded employee-based child care. This grant was a catalyst for the childcare project Parks and Recreation will soon operate. Soon after, Grand Junction City Council members expanded the same project by approving an additional $600,000. These funds will add nearly 1800 square feet to the childcare facility, increasing the total number of rooms from three to five.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

Live Off-the-Grid in this Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship

Do you ever just want to get away from it all, without actually having to leave your house? Are you tired of the constant fight to protect your data, and your identity online? Do you really just want to be left alone on major holidays? Well, we may have found the Earthship for you!
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
CLIFTON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy